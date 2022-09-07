Read full article on original website
Mr. Techmanski
“Once an Eagle, always an Eagle” is true for everyone that has ever gone to Broomfield High School. We are all united as a community and being an Eagle is something that we all have in common. However, this is especially true for our new math teacher, Mr. Techmanski.
Broomfield Makes Easy Work of Vista Peak
Broomfield played their first away game of the season last night, and for the first time this season, they trailed during a game. Vista Peak shocked Broomfield by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and shut out Broomfield’s offense in the first quarter. In a game the Eagles...
