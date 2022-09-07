ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

charlotteonthecheap.com

Boricua Fest 2022

Boricuas en North Carolina presents Boricua Fest (or Explore Puerto Rico) on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, from 2 to 10 p.m., at Cabarrus Brewing Company, 329 McGill Avenue, NW, Concord, NC. September 15th to October 15th, 2022, is Hispanic Heritage Month. Learn about more ways to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage...
CONCORD, NC
Serb Fest and Soccer Tournament Sep 24-25

St. Simeon Serbian Orthodox Church, 7609 Mallard Creek Road, is hosting Serb Fest on Saturday, September 24th and 25th, 2022. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, the tournament starts at 3 p.m. and live music starts at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Fall is looking great...
CHARLOTTE, NC

