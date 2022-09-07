Alaska Air: Chicago – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $320 (Basic Economy) / $380 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

ALASKA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO