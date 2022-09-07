ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Alaska Air: Chicago – Anchorage, Alaska (and vice versa). $320 (Basic Economy) / $380 (Regular Economy). Roundtrip, including all Taxes

The Flight Deal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
akbizmag.com

Adventure Green Alaska Program Expands Its Ranks

Visit Anchorage is certified sustainable, and not just for welcoming visitors at a log cabin. Four more businesses have joined the Adventure Green Alaska program for sustainable tourism, which is managed by the Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA). Certified Conscious. Alaska Luxury Tours, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Visit Anchorage, and...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Dividend checks will be just more than $3.2K for eligible residents

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be $3,284 for each eligible Alaskan. Governor Mike Dunleavy has announced that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284. That makes this year’s dividend the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Alaskans who selected direct deposit...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles

In the first two weeks since Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce said he would resign from his position to focus on his run for governor, he has failed to appear at any candidate debate or forum. At a Wednesday event hosted by the Kenai and Soldotna chambers of commerce, 15 minutes by car from […] The post Pierce absent and Dunleavy infrequent on debate stages as Walker and Gara rack up miles appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Anchorage, AK
Lifestyle
kinyradio.com

PFD amount to be announced by Gov. Dunleavy on Thursday

Palmer, Alaska (KINY) - The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend amount will be announced Thursday in Palmer. At 1 p.m., Gov. Mike Dunleavy will announce the amount of the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend in Palmer. The event will be held at Three Bears Alaska, 8151 East Palmer-Wasilla Hwy. The governor's Facebook...
PALMER, AK
Must Read Alaska

Rents and home prices up, especially in Anchorage

Rent increases, fewer available rentals, and average single-family home prices up nearly 17% demonstrate Alaska’s tight housing market, according to a new report. Alaska saw rents up more than usual in three of its largest markets, including Anchorage recording its largest single-year increase in two decades, the Annual Renter Survey by the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows.
kmxt.org

Midday Report September 8, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget deficit next year. Legendary musher Lance Mackey has died. And Anchorage Mayor Bronson has produced a plan for the homeless in winter.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School District dealing with estimated $68M budget deficit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Anchorage School District using up most of its temporary funds, Superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt confirmed budget problems at Wednesday’s Anchorage School Board meeting. “Our budget deficit is in the magnitude of at least 60 million dollars and potentially much more,” Bryantt said. “For...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Taxes#Creditcards Com#Alaska Air Basic Economy#Premium Newsletter
alaskasnewssource.com

Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected

Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell announced two leadership changes on Aug. 31, after Deputy Commissioner Leon Morgan announced his retirement after 25 years of state service. Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson interview with Alaska's News Source Senior Reporter Lauren Maxwell. Updated: 7 hours ago.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. How gubernatorial candidates Les Gara and Bill Walker are setting themselves...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather Lab: Students from Alaska Native Cultural Charter School learn why Anchorage saw record rainfall in August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The school year is just getting started, but the students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School are already getting important lessons about science, language, and culture. In this week’s weather lab the fourth graders are learning how meteorologists monitor the weather across the large state of Alaska,...
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage police suspected illegal gambling at arcade but closed the case

Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Since taking office in July of 2021, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and the Anchorage Assembly have clashed over a variety of issues, but the mayor says his often-rocky relationship with the assembly isn’t affecting the bedrock of city business.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska’s new eviction diversion program would resolve disputes before court and, maybe, keep people in their homes

Alaska’s court system is launching an eviction diversion program, aimed at resolving disputes between landlords and tenants before they end up in court. The grant-funded initiative will provide landlords and tenants with information on things like legal assistance, mediation, financial counseling and rental assistance. The goal is to help reach an agreement both sides are satisfied with, and for people to avoid spending time and money going to court to plead their case in front of a judge.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Nonprofit pulls plug on low-income housing project in Independence Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A project to put low-income housing in Anchorage’s Independence Park neighborhood has been pulled after the charity behind it said opposition from the neighborhood turned nasty. Prince Nwankudu, President of Revive Alaska Community Services, said the Comfort Home Project got off to a bad start...
alaskasnewssource.com

Out of the Darkness Community Walk

Small landslide forces evacuation of Anchorage apartment complex. Dunleavy said that the PFD payout would be $3,284 — the largest payout in the 41-year span of the PFD. Mayor Bronson says conflicts with the Anchorage Assembly are to be expected. Updated: 20 hours ago. Since taking office in July...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bronson Administration proposes using rec centers as homeless shelters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration proposed using city recreation centers as shelters for homeless Anchorage residents today at a special meeting of the Anchorage Assembly. When Anchorage’s Centennial Campground closes on Sept. 30, Bronson’s administration has pledged to provide transportation to new shelters. Bronson administration...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Bronson administration to close Centennial campground on Sep. 30 as rec center shelters become available

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson plans on closing a city-run campground — which has become a makeshift homeless camp — at the end of the month. Since late June, after the Sullivan Arena mass shelter was closed, homeless residents have slept in tents and cars at the Centennial Park Campground in Northeast Anchorage. The Bronson administration bussed people to the campsite from Sullivan, and waived camping fees.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Associated Press

Former Alaska lawmaker Kohring dies in vehicle crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Victor Kohring, a former Alaska lawmaker who was caught up in a corruption scandal that roiled the state Legislature more than 15 years ago, has died in a vehicle crash. Alaska State Troopers said Kohring, 64, of Wasilla, was driving a van that collided head-on with a semi-truck “after crossing the center line for unknown reasons” on the Glenn Highway north of Palmer on Tuesday evening. The driver of the truck was not injured, said Austin McDaniel, a spokesperson for the troopers. He did not immediately have more information to provide around circumstances surrounding the collision. An autopsy was planned.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Legislative primary results encouraged some Alaska House and Senate candidates to quit

"I voted" stickers are seen on display at a polling station in Juneau's Mendenhall Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Alaska’s new top-four primary election didn’t eliminate a single candidate for state House or Senate, but several candidates withdrew from November’s general election before a Monday deadline, citing their performance in the primary.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy