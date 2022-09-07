ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
Dallas Weekly

Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott

A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
