Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
'If they want a change, by all means': Father of girl killed in Uvalde massacre running for office
Javier Cazares is running for Uvalde County commissioner and one of his promises is to advocate for what he calls "common sense gun laws," such as expanding background checks and lifting the purchasing age restriction.
KVUE
Texas This Week: Tony Plohetski on DPS officers under investigation related to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — In this week's edition of Texas This Week, Tony Plohetski, Senior Reporter for KVUE News, joins Ashley Goudeau to discuss the referral of five DPS officers for investigation related to the Robb Elementary School shooting. Three things to know in Texas politics. 1. Uvalde children return...
'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
KSAT 12
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
KWTX
Texas DPS director says he wishes his agency had taken control over the police response to the Uvalde shooting
UVALDE, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - As the state’s top law enforcement agency faces increased scrutiny over its role in the botched police response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde in May, agency director Steve McCraw told USA Today he wishes state troopers had seized control of the operation.
KSAT 12
4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
The Newest Invasive Species in Texas: Not Feral Pigs, But Super Tasty
They look scary, but according to a viral TikTok video posted last week, the newest nuisance to Texas is also very good to eat. The problem is that like feral pigs, this animal has very few natural predators in the state of Texas. Invasive Species in Texas. The population of...
Group Purchases $6 million in Ads Targeting Greg Abbott
A shadowy new group has purchased at least $6 million in TV ads ahead of the November election and is airing an ad that targets Gov. Greg Abbott as he runs for reelection. The minute-long ad from Coulda Been Worse LLC, which started airing Friday, rattles off a list of major calamitous events that have happened on Abbott’s watch, like the Uvalde school shooting and 2021 power-grid collapse. As the narrator speaks, a picture slowly zooms out to show Abbott’s face.
