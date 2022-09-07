Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
First State Corvette Club show set Sept. 24
The First State Corvette Club will host its annual car show Saturday, Sept. 24, at G&R Campground, 4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with judging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is $20. The awards ceremony will be at 2...
Cape Gazette
William R. Givin, mechanical engineer
William “Bill” R. Givin died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Lewes at the age of 89, healthy but for the insidious deterioration caused by Parkinson’s disease. Thanks to Delaware Hospice, Bill was able to pass peacefully at home listening to music with his family. Bill was born...
Cape Gazette
Jane Ann Nouhra, devoted pharmacist
Jane Ann Nouhra, 54, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home following a year-long battle with cancer. She was born Jan. 8, 1968, in Clearfield, Pa., daughter of Duane and Sibbie (Baer) Rowles. Jane was a graduate of Clearfield High School...
Cape Gazette
Dawn Marie Selby, cherished her family
Dawn Marie Selby, 54, of Milton, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Silver Spring, Md., daughter of Charles and Cathy (Hazel) Eastwood. Dawn was a graduate of Laurel High School Class of 1986. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
History goes underground at Fort Miles
Sussex County has a hidden history that played a vital role during World War II. There are 16 underground bunkers throughout Cape Henlopen State Park near Lewes that were part of Fort Miles. Fort Miles became a military city serving as home to more than 2,200 soldiers and 250 buildings....
Cape Gazette
Glenn Roger Miller, enjoyed his Harley-Davidson
Glenn Roger Miller, 70, of Millsboro, formerly of Lenhartsville, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Glenn was born in Moslem Springs, Pa., June 19, 1952, son of the late Lester Miller and Shirley (Shenk) Miller. He retired from Local 500 in Philadelphia, Pa., as a tractor-trailer driver. Glenn drove for Campbell Soup for 20 years and retired in 2014 after 13 years of service for Acme.
Cape Gazette
Naomi P. Morrison, USDA retiree
Naomi P. Morrison passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at home. She was 74 years old. She was born Jan. 24, 1948, in Lewes, to the late Ernest Sturgis and Esther M. Phillips Sturgis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister Mary Bailey.
Cape Gazette
Bethany Beach mourns the passing of another summer
The Bethany Beach boardwalk was packed the evening of Sept. 5 with more than 1,800 people. However, this is was not a funeral for a person. No, this was a funeral for the summer of 2022. The annual event, back after a one-year absence, is a whimsical way residents and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Cross country season kicks off Sept. 10 at Lake Forest Invitational
The Lake Forest Invitational will kick off the Delaware high school cross country season this Saturday, Sept. 10, at Killens Pond in Felton. The runners take off 10 a.m., with races every 30 minutes, from varsity to JV to third team to the eighth grade & under open race. Cape will be led by favorite Ryan Baker, who went under 9:20 in the 3,200 meters last spring, which is flat-out cruising! Liam O’Donnell and Joey DeGregory will give the Vikings a nice 1-2-3 punch up front with the leaders. Katie Kuhlman will lead the Cape girls into the season as she heads into her senior year.
Cape Gazette
Man charged in Georgetown baseball bat beating
A Georgetown man faces an attempted murder charge after police say he beat a man with a baseball bat at the Royal Farms in Georgetown. Police had sought Kevin Shorter, 24, after the Sept. 7 assault at the Royal Farms on Route 13 in which police said Shorter beat another man, 38, with a baseball bat. The victim was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital where he is in critical condition, police said.
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
Cape Gazette
Man, 38, beaten with baseball bat inside Georgetown Royal Farms
A 38-year-old man is in critical condition after police said he was beaten with a baseball bat Sept. 7 inside the Georgetown Royal Farms store. The assault happened at 9:53 p.m. at the store at 20579 DuPont Blvd., after which Georgetown police were called, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Cape Gazette
0 HUNTERS COVE RD-GREENWOOD
0 Hunters Cove Road, Greenwood, DE 19950 ~ This lovely country property sits on 107+ acres of land, it is positioned directly across from Owens Station shooting range, and is just one mile from Redden State Forrest. There are two wells already on the property and a pole barn with a bay door, pole barn has electric. There are many possibilities for potential use with this property located right between inner city Greenwood and Ellendale with this large parcel.
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
Cape Gazette
VFW patriotic scholarship contest entries due Oct. 31
Commander Bill Wood of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7447 Rehoboth Beach announced the kickoff of the VFW’s 2022-23 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen Scholarship patriotic audio and essay competitions. Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the premier Veterans of Foreign Wars scholarship program....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Check your equipment before fall fishing
For most working people, summer is over. Kids are back in school and fishing trips are going to be harder to come by. Fishing tackle that has seen some rough use during the summer can use some TLC right now to be ready for those important fall trips when big fish move down the coast on their southern migration.
Cape Gazette
Milton plans upgrades to street system
Milton officials have a series of changes planned for the town’s transportation and pedestrian network in an effort to improve safety. At town council’s Monday, Sept. 12 meeting, officials will discuss two resolutions to the Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains most of the significant roadways in Milton.
Cape Gazette
US Wind set to conduct months of near-shore survey work
This past spring, Danish-based wind power company Ørsted conducted near-shore survey work off Delaware’s coast. Now, US Wind, another wind power company, will be conducting near-shore survey work this fall. According to a briefing issued Sept. 3, US Wind, a Maryland-based company, will be conducting a fall geotechnical...
Cape Gazette
Volunteer Delaware 50+ donates supplies to Love Inc.
The advisory council of Volunteer Delaware 50+ in Sussex County recently donated provisions to Love Inc. for its to-go meal programs. Love Inc. is a community partner of Volunteer Delaware 50+, which recruits volunteers to assist the program, and shares opportunities with the public regarding current needs and events. To...
Comments / 0