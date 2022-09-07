ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

County Council seeks state probe into Republican runoff absentee ballot errors

By Nicole Ziege nziege@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago
Coastal Observer

Groups call for halt to development approvals

Four community groups have called on Georgetown County to halt any decisions on development until it brings its zoning ordinance into compliance with its comprehensive plan. They are willing to go to court “in the event that the county is not willing to engage in a good faith discussion,” according to a letter sent last week to the County Council Chairman Louis Morant and Elizabeth Krauss, who chairs the Planning Commission.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Grant allows Georgetown NAACP collaboration to connect residents with resources

GEORGETOWN — A United Way grant is funding a collaborative program between the Georgetown NAACP branch and other nonprofits to help residents get by in the face of systemic problems. A flier for the program advertises emergency housing assistance, with listed services encompassing eviction counseling and mediation between landlords...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

Marion fire chief resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
MARION, SC
Horry County, SC
Elections
Horry County, SC
Government
County
Horry County, SC
wpde.com

Local woman speaks out about homelessness in Myrtle Beach, city's downtown renovation plan

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Myrtle Beach plans to add more housing to the downtown area. They said this is a part of their Arts and Innovation Project. The city's multi-million dollar revitalization plan goes in depth about new living spaces, a community park, and a community hub they plan to add downtown. But in that presentation, there was no mention of how the city plans to accommodate the homeless population.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
woodworkingnetwork.com

Maxwood to open 500,00-square-foot-warehouse in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. – Bedroom furniture provider Maxwood Furniture announced plans to open a 500,000-square-foot warehouse in South Carolina. According to reports in Furniture Today and Home ,News Now the new facility in Marion, S.C., will enable the company to ramp up a quick-ship program. Anne Jensen, chief marketing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WMBF

Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
lbmjournal.com

Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

SCDMV provides mobile services to issue REAL IDs ahead of 2023 deadline

WPDE — There is only eight months left for South Carolinians to get REALD IDs before the deadline on May 3, 2023. The SC Dept. of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is continuing its efforts to promote REAL ID by offering services at mobile events at several locations across the state, including the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

Judge sets over $1M bond for Myrtle Beach woman accused of possessing bomb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing a bond of over $1 million for a slew of charges, including possessing a bomb. On Friday, Krystal Raven Jaworski, 33, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ice, crank or cocaine, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, and possessing/manufacturing an explosive device for damage, injury or death.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway police searching for persons of interest in armed robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are searching for two persons of interest in an armed robbery Friday afternoon. The robbery happened in the area of Technology Boulevard, according to police. Police released photos of two people who may have been involved and need the community’s help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked […]
CONWAY, SC

