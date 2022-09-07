Read full article on original website
Daily Standard
Solid Wildcats defeat Indians
MINSTER - In a much-closer game than the final score indicated, Minster used big plays on offense, defense and special teams to secure a 41-21 victory over Fort Recovery. When crucial moments in the game arrived, the Wildcats responded in all three phases of the game. Despite the final margin,...
Herbert Luedeke
Herbert B. Luedeke, age 53, of Botkins, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his home in Botkins. He was born on January 29, 1969 in St. Marys, the son of the late Benjamin L. and Adelgundi (Dinges) Luedeke. Surviving are his daughters: Ashley Hill of Vandalia, Kaitlyn Luedeke...
Marion Evers
Marion J. Evers, 64, of Wendelin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Mercer Health in Coldwater, Ohio. He was born on January 15, 1958, in Coldwater, to Mary (Voskuhl) Evers of Fort Recovery and the late Melvin Evers. In addition to his mother, Marion is survived...
Margaret Krogman
Margaret Alice Krogman, 99, Mendon, died at her residence on Sept. 9, 2022. Services are pending at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Mendon.
Alice Hellwarth
A Celebration of Life for Alice M. Hellwarth will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 24th, at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, with Pastor Jeff Gramza officiating. Alice, age 95, passed away December 24, 2021, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, where she had resided since 2017. Alice was...
Betty Thomas
Betty Lou Thomas, age 91, of Celina, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at The Gardens at Celina. She was born April 19, 1931, in Mercer County, to John Anthony & Ruth May (Cordier) Kuhn. Betty and Dale R. Thomas were married on May 5, 1950. He preceded her in death August 23, 1993.
The Daily Standard
A public hearing will be held before the Marion Township Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday September 21, 2022, at 8:00 P.M. at the Marion Township Building, 8078 Marion Drive, Maria Stein, Ohio, for the purpose of hearing the following:. The application of Mike and Kylie Moeller, 3465 St. Johns...
Is answer blowing in the wind?
CELINA - The future of Mercer County's landscape is in the hands of county commissioners who will determine if and where certain sized wind farms and solar facilities can be constructed or significantly modified in unincorporated areas. At present they appear to be leaning toward banning such projects in most...
Annual maze is fun, a little corny
COLDWATER - From a bird's-eye view, it looks as if otherworldly visitors have left a message in Dave Pinno's cornfield. Though there is indeed a message in the field, it's one of human hope by human design. The public will again have the chance to make their way through a...
