WANE-TV
Recycler proposes building 140 feet high on Adams Center Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A UK-based company has proposed building a 76-acre recycling plant on Adams Center Road close to Paulding Road with buildings two to three times the maximum height allowed under local zoning laws. Exurban Recycling, with headquarters in London, England, is applying for a height...
Daily Standard
Alice Hellwarth
A Celebration of Life for Alice M. Hellwarth will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, September 24th, at St. John Lutheran Church in Celina, with Pastor Jeff Gramza officiating. Alice, age 95, passed away December 24, 2021, in Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan, where she had resided since 2017. Alice was...
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 topped 300,000 miles
ARLINGTON – David Engle was 22 years old in 1969 when his new Oldsmobile 442 arrived the week of Thanksgiving. The Piqua man bought it from Norris Olds in West Milton. It was special-ordered straight from the factory, arriving with a window sticker price of $3,075. It was quite...
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
WANE-TV
New restaurants, businesses coming to Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — New restaurants are headed to Auburn. Businesses like Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle are set to come to Auburn. While residents are excited about the announcement, some say they want to see more local businesses open up in the city as well. Judy Strock has lived...
Times-Union Newspaper
Plummers Honored At Industrial Park Groundbreaking
Ray Plummer, of Warsaw, and his late brother, Larry, were honored Aug. 31 at an industrial park groundbreaking in Defiance, Ohio. A news story from The Crescent-News reported Larry and Ray had a vision for an industrial park on Defiance’s west side that took some time to develop. Larry died Dec. 18 so he did not get to see the groundbreaking last month on a site in Enterprise Industrial Park for Tessenderlo Kerley Inc., which will build a fertilizer plant there.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
WANE-TV
Huntington man arrested after chase
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Huntington man was arrested on several charges after police said he led officers on a chase early Thursday. Just before 1:30 a.m., an Indiana State Police trooper tried to stop a Chevrolet S-10 pickup on S.R. 22 near Interstate 69, between Gas City and Upland, for running a red light and having an inoperable license plate light.
WLWT 5
Ohio cave the longest haunt in the world, with terrors and 30,000 live bats
An Ohio cave holds the world record for the longest walk-through horror house, delivering true nightmares below ground. The Lewisburg Haunted Cave has been named one of the best haunted attractions in the nation, housing ghouls and terrors as well as 30,000 live bats. Located about 30 miles west of...
WANE-TV
2 Scout lodge concession trailers stolen
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of trailers used as concession stands to support a Fort Wayne Scout lodge were stolen this week. The St. Vincent Scout Lodge said the two trailers were stolen from its property on Auburn Road between 5:50 and 6:05 a.m. Wednesday. The lodge...
Daily Standard
Is answer blowing in the wind?
CELINA - The future of Mercer County's landscape is in the hands of county commissioners who will determine if and where certain sized wind farms and solar facilities can be constructed or significantly modified in unincorporated areas. At present they appear to be leaning toward banning such projects in most...
When could it snow in Fort Wayne?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first snowflakes of the snow year, which actually runs from July 1 to June 30, typically don’t wait until the winter months to arrive. Usually, it’s fall that brings the first sight of snow across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. The National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office reports that […]
hometownstations.com
Downtown Lima seeing many improvement projects coming to fruition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - If you have traveled in downtown Lima you may have noticed changes, not only in the traffic pattern but also in buildings and landscaping. The City of Lima has completed the roundabout and installed a new parking pattern in front of the courthouse that has now allowed Allen County Commissioners to approve maintenance projects outside the courthouse with the installation of a new retaining wall and new landscaping at the justice center. The Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center getting a new roof over the theatre atrium which was seeing a lot of water damage. Capital projects are always on the minds of commissioners.
WANE-TV
The Army is struggling to recruit in Fort Wayne, but enlisting can be lucrative
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Captain Nicholas Sommers was just a kid from Warsaw before he joined the U.S. Army. “The Army helps you get ahead in life without costing you anything,” Sommers said. Now the Company Commander of Army Recruiting in Fort Wayne is looking to see...
WOWO News
Union Street Market at Electric Works opening delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Union Street Market at Electric Works will now open in early November. Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that the year-round indoor food market had planned to open in October, with a goal of securing 25 vendors. Now, there will be 15 vendors when it opens in buildings 20 and 22 on the Electric Works campus.
Sidney Daily News
Shultz Huber & Associates announces promotions
ST. MARYS — Shultz Huber & Associates Inc. has announced two recent promotions. Jill Griesdorn has been promoted to supervisor, while Gavin Liechty has been promoted to an in-charge accountant. Griesdorn, a CPA, has been with the firm since 2018. She holds bachelor’s degrees in business/accounting and education from...
Daily Standard
Annual maze is fun, a little corny
COLDWATER - From a bird's-eye view, it looks as if otherworldly visitors have left a message in Dave Pinno's cornfield. Though there is indeed a message in the field, it's one of human hope by human design. The public will again have the chance to make their way through a...
WANE-TV
Highway worker struck twice on I-69 overpass
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A highway worker was struck by two vehicles as he walked along an overpass over Interstate 69 in DeKalb County early Tuesday. The incident happened along C.R. 11-A at Interstate 69, just south of Auburn, around 7:45 a.m. According to an Indiana State Police report,...
Kalida Pioneer Days to celebrate 150th anniversary
KALIDA — This year marks the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days, the oldest festival in Ohio. The Putnam County Pioneer Association was formed in the late 1800s and their mission was to “perpetuate the early history of the county,” especially the “early settlers who made their contribution to Putnam County by clearing the wilderness and establishing their homes long before the Northwest Territory was divided into states.” A merry-go-round and balloon rides, along with tightrope walking and dancing activities, were added to entertain children in the early twentieth century. The Pioneer Association ran the event until the 1960s, when it turned over managing the festival to the Kalida Lions Club and Kalida Firemen’s Association who continue the tradition today.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
