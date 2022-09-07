ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armonk, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes

George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
allaboutarizonanews.com

Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interfering with a Flight Crew

Last week, Kelly Pichardo, 32, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to four months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release. Pichardo previously pleaded guilty to Interference with Flight Crew Members. Pichardo was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123.00.
BRONX, NY
ABA Journal

Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney

Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Queens Man Gets 8 Years for New Rochelle Home Burglary

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, 23, was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary. The defendant’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence he received in June 2022 in Nassau County Court for five residential burglaries that took place between January and April 2021 in Nassau County.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients

A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
News 12

Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts

Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane

PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
BRONX, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15

WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD Charge Woman for Forging Checks Stolen from Cos Cob Car Dealership

On Sept 6 Greenwich Police went to the Stamford Police Dept after receiving word that they had in custody a woman with an active arrest warrant from Greenwich Police. The warrant stemmed back to an incident in May in Cos Cob in which checks were stolen from a car dealership and forged.
GREENWICH, CT

