FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
yonkerstimes.com
Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes
George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
Checks, financial documents being stolen from Westchester County post office drop-off points
Curbside post office boxes have been broken into by force or with a stolen key, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's office. There have also been reports of the mailboxes being stolen from the street and thieves using fishing techniques to take mail out of the boxes.
NewsTimes
Attorneys for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep's James McGrath get more time to review evidence
MILFORD — A teenager's case in connection with the fatal stabbing of James McGrath earlier this year has been continued to November while his attorneys review the evidence against him. Raul Eliah Valle, 16, appeared in state Superior Court in Milford Monday morning with his parents while more than...
News 12
Suspects steal $9K from 68-year-old after she made withdrawal from Newburgh bank
Susan Travis, 68, says she took out $9,000 in cash from Wells Fargo Bank in the town of Newburgh last July to pay a contractor but instead of making it home with the money, she was robbed in the parking lot as she got into her car. “I had thrown...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Armonk lawyer sentenced to prison for stealing over $3.7 million from clients
WHITE PLAINS – A Briarcliff Manor resident was sentenced in Westchester County Court to one to three years in state prison for stealing over $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021. The court ordered Laurieanne DeLitta, 51, to pay full...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interfering with a Flight Crew
Last week, Kelly Pichardo, 32, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to four months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release. Pichardo previously pleaded guilty to Interference with Flight Crew Members. Pichardo was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123.00.
ABA Journal
Lawyer faces charges after video shows him slapping another attorney
Updated: A Connecticut lawyer is facing criminal charges after a television viewer forwarded a video showing him slapping another person to News 12 Connecticut. Naugatuck, Connecticut, lawyer Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged Sept. 7 with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace, report the Associated Press and the Connecticut Post.
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
yonkerstimes.com
Queens Man Gets 8 Years for New Rochelle Home Burglary
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that Queens resident Kevin Rojo-Rojo, 23, was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to eight years in state prison for a 2021 New Rochelle home burglary. The defendant’s sentence will run concurrent to a nine-year prison sentence he received in June 2022 in Nassau County Court for five residential burglaries that took place between January and April 2021 in Nassau County.
Ex-Attorney From Briarcliff Manor Sentenced For Stealing More Than $3.7M From Clients
A former attorney in New York has been sentenced for stealing millions from clients. Northern Westchester resident Laurieanne DeLitta, age 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was sentenced to a term of one to three years in state prison for stealing more than $3.7 million from eight clients she represented as a real estate lawyer between 2017 and 2021, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7.
News 12
Peekskill police warn of post office mailbox thefts
Peekskill police are advising residents to refrain from putting important mail in the United States Postal Service mailbox right out front of the town’s post office. Police say people have been stealing checks out of the mailbox in front of the post office at 738 South St. They say the perpetrators use the checks to commit identity theft and financial fraud.
greenwichfreepress.com
Tinted Windows and Missing License Plate Lead to Larceny Charge in Riverside
On the afternoon of Sept 7 Greenwich Police officers on patrol in Riverside spotted a suspicious and improperly parked car obstructing the travel lane on Summit Road. The car had illegally tinted windows and was missing a front license plate. Contact was made with the occupant of the car who...
Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester Residents Can Dispose of Expired-Unwanted Meds on Sept. 14 and 15
WESTCHESTER COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE IN NEW YORK STATE’S OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT. On September 14 and September 15, Westchester County’s Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF) will provide residents with the opportunity to dispose of prescription and over-the-counter medications at the Household Hazardous-Material Recovery Facility (H-MRF) in Valhalla by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The drive is being heldin conjunction withNew York State’ssecond annual Overdose Awareness Day (OAD). The two-day event honors the lives of individuals lost to overdose, and recognizes those working to reduce stigma and overdose deaths in New York State.
Register Citizen
Husband of caregiver gets 7 years for helping her beat, burn Trumbull man to death
BRIDGEPORT — A former IT exec, who police said held his wife’s disabled uncle so she could beat the victim with his own cane and then helped prop the now dead man up with a lit cigarette in his hand on the front porch to cover up the crime, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.
Corrections officer smuggled cold cuts, jewelry into N.J. prison for bribes, officials say
A corrections officer at a New Jersey prison accepted as much as $500 a month in bribes from an inmate to smuggle items such jewelry, cologne, cold cuts and espresso into the prison, authorities said. Werner Gramajo is charged with official misconduct, bribery, conspiracy and tampering with public records, the...
greenwichfreepress.com
GPD Charge Woman for Forging Checks Stolen from Cos Cob Car Dealership
On Sept 6 Greenwich Police went to the Stamford Police Dept after receiving word that they had in custody a woman with an active arrest warrant from Greenwich Police. The warrant stemmed back to an incident in May in Cos Cob in which checks were stolen from a car dealership and forged.
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
News 12
Town of Newburgh police report rise in open warrants since bail reform
When it comes to bail reform and whether it works for New York, it depends on who you ask. Advocates for low bail or none at all for low-level crimes say it’s a huge success. Members of law enforcement largely disagree and blame bail reform for increased crime and...
talkofthesound.com
Laurieanne Delitta, Attorney Who Stole from Kids with Cerebral Palsy, Off to Prison
WHITE PLAINS, NY (September 6, 2022) — Laurieanne Delitta, 51, of Briarcliff Manor, was a disbarred attorney based in Armonk, NY. She embezzled money from children with Cerebral Palsy was sentenced today to an indeterminate sentence of 1 to 3 years in state prison by a clearly displeased Judge Anne E. Minihan in Westchester County Criminal Court.
