Marietta, GA

Take the Rivian adventure ride

Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never that guy with the newest gadget, toy, or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and its engine caught on fire. Electric cars held little attraction for me; they first looked...
RUTLEDGE, GA
Cedar Grove defeats 7A champ to lead DeKalb in week four

Forty unanswered points by the Class 3A No. 1 ranked Cedar Grove Saints led to a 40-6 high school football victory over the defending Class 7A state champions Collins Hill Eagles in Suwanee on Sept 9. An early turnover set up the home team for a score on a 24-yard...
ELLENWOOD, GA
Seminar reviews multiple approaches to affordable housing issue

The availability of housing that is both affordable and in good condition was a common need identified by stakeholders, particularly for low- and moderate-income households, in the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s most recent Out of Reach report. Much is being done to address the issue in DeKalb County,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Teen suspects arrested for two separate shootings in one week

Two teenagers, suspected of committing unrelated murders, were arrested in the same week by DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 30, Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest, was taken into custody without incident after being accused of shooting Tyler Swain and causing his death at a Place Fontaine residence in Lithonia. According to the arrest warrant, Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

