TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who broke into and robbed a gym that caters to children with special needs. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum said their gym is supposed to be place where children and parents feel safe. But now they feel violated and hope the robber will be caught soon.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO