allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: Eliminating the Reid Park Annex Baseball Fields is a very, very bad idea
This is the 28th installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. Sometime Monday morning, while most in...
Tucson hiker attacked by bees speaks out
A Tucson hiker was airlifted off of Pontatoc trail on Monday after being stung by bees. She was taken to the hospital after she experienced nausea, dizziness and pain.
Arizona Constables work toward change following Tuscon death
Two weeks ago, on August 25, 43-year-old Deborah Martinez-Garibay was killed while serving an eviction in Tucson, Arizona.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
clayconews.com
SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA
RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
thisistucson.com
This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa
About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
Crime near Royal Palms apartments has neighbors frustrated, fearful
Neighbors are sounding the alarm at Royal Palms Apartment Complex near Speedway and Craycroft, after seeing frequent drug use and concerning shootings on and near the property.
arizonasuntimes.com
Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure
A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
etxview.com
Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
azpm.org
TPD official up for Seattle Police Chief
The Tucson Police Department, like many others around the country, is actively trying to find qualified applicants who want to join the force. Current Tucson Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hall is a finalist for the Chief's job in Seattle. The other finalists to be Seattle’s next police chief are the...
kjzz.org
Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona
The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Police searches for man who burglarized gym that caters to children with special needs
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a man who broke into and robbed a gym that caters to children with special needs. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum said their gym is supposed to be place where children and parents feel safe. But now they feel violated and hope the robber will be caught soon.
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Grant Road
The Tucson Police Department responded to a deadly crash on Grant Road. The incident occurred on Sept. 3 around 10 p.m. at the intersection of
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They were promised cheaper bills if they shifted their use of electricity to off-peak hours. But hundreds of Tucson Electric Power customers have been overcharged, some going back to March. More than 1,600 residential and commercial customers are affected by the billing error. A...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
