Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
clayconews.com

SEIZURE/ARREST: FORTY SIX (46) POUNDS OF SMUGGELED FENTANYL DURING TRAFFIC STOP OF PHOENIX RESIDENT ON INTERSTATE 10 NEAR RED ROCK IN PINAL COUNTY, ARIZONA

RED ROCK, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, an AZDPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a 2010 Volkswagen Jetta sedan for moving violations on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock in Pinal County, Arizona.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
thisistucson.com

This new restaurant has a seafood-centric menu inspired by Sinaloa

About a decade ago, Jason Avitia Pineda’s family moved to Mexico. They started a taco stand in Tijuana, but personal reasons forced the family to move back to Tucson a couple years later. “We moved from there to here. It was hard moving from country to country,” Avitia Pineda...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Buttigieg Touts New Tucson Bridge in Video About Infrastructure

A former Democrat candidate for president and the current secretary of transportation posted a video touting a bridge in Tucson as a successful example of the Biden administration’s infrastructure spending package. “The 22nd Street Bridge project in Tucson, Arizona is an example of what infrastructure investment looks like in...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
etxview.com

Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted. Anderson, Patricia A., 75, Aug. 28, Hudgel’s Swan. Banes, Leonard, 92, family and marriage counselor, Aug. 18, East Lawn. Cossin, Donald, 81, senior master sergeant, Aug. 1, East Lawn. Crawford, Hobart, 93, electric engineer, Aug. 26, East Lawn. Cross, James D.,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Stone, Prince in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist is fighting for their life following a crash at the intersection of North Stone Avenue and West Prince Road in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Tucson Police Department said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and the other driver involved remained on...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

TPD official up for Seattle Police Chief

The Tucson Police Department, like many others around the country, is actively trying to find qualified applicants who want to join the force. Current Tucson Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hall is a finalist for the Chief's job in Seattle. The other finalists to be Seattle’s next police chief are the...
TUCSON, AZ
kjzz.org

Gas prices drop slightly across the country, but not in Arizona

The global demand for oil is falling, which has caused a slight decrease in gas prices in other parts of the country. However, Arizona isn't following that trend. John Treanor is a spokesperson with AAA Arizona. "Right now, the national average is still going down," he said. "[It's] $3.75 a...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of TEP customers overcharged

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They were promised cheaper bills if they shifted their use of electricity to off-peak hours. But hundreds of Tucson Electric Power customers have been overcharged, some going back to March. More than 1,600 residential and commercial customers are affected by the billing error. A...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Catalina Highway reopens following three-vehicle crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Catalina Highway Friday morning, Sept. 9. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the crash happened at North Harrison Road, south of East Prince Road. No additional information was immediately available. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]

The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
TUCSON, AZ

