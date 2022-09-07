ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stokes County, NC

Elm zigzag sawfly becomes newest invasive in North Carolina

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
 5 days ago
Elm zigzag sawflies can have multiple generations per year, as females reproduce without mating, which accelerates their population growth.

WESTFIELD – North Carolina’s newest invasive pest was recently found in Surry and Stokes counties by Elizabeth Edwards, the N.C. Forest Service’s Surry County assistant ranger. The detection was made just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag sawfly had only been previously found in Québec, Canada in 2020 and Virginia in 2021. This pest is native to Asia but has spread to numerous countries outside of its native range.

“If you see a defoliating elm tree that you suspect is being impacted by this new invasive pest, note the location, try to safely photograph the insect and the leaves that have been eaten upon, and contact your local NCFS county ranger,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “As North Carolina’s list of invasive species gets a little longer, you can help us keep our forests healthy and thriving by reporting these bad bugs.”

Although small, the elm zigzag sawfly can cause significant damage to elm trees due to their ability to rapidly increase population size, said Brian Heath, NCFS forest health specialist. Elm zigzag sawflies can have multiple generations per year, as females reproduce without mating, which accelerates their population growth.

Typically, defoliation from an insect does not result in long-term health impacts to a tree. Many native caterpillars defoliate trees in the spring and fall, and trees are generally able to recover. However, it is too early to determine if that is the case with this insect, Heath said. As with the invasive spongy moth, repeated defoliation of a tree can result in weakened or stressed trees and in some cases, death.

Sawflies are a type of wasp that are unable to sting, making them harmless toward people and animals. They are named for their saw-like appendage used for egg-laying, and as young larvae they leave a “zigzag” pattern in the leaf when they feed. It is a small, green, caterpillar-like larva less than half an inch long and feeds exclusively on the leaves of elm trees.

Like other sawflies, adults are strong flyers which can lead to further spread from these established sites. Homeowners within infested areas should take caution to prevent spreading the sawfly as they can hitchhike on plants or soil, or as cocoons attached to various objects, Heath said.

People who suspect there is an infested tree in an area near them should contact their NCFS county ranger. To find contact information for your county ranger, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greensboro is a great American city

It might be a stretch to call Greensboro, North Carolina, a hidden gem. After all, it’s the third biggest city in the state and has more people than Buffalo, New York; Richmond, Virginia; or even St. Louis, Missouri. Still, it’s far from obvious that Greensboro is special if one is merely passing through on their way to the beach or mountains.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: For faster growth, pick freedom

When pollsters ask voters to list the issues they care about most, economic concerns usually rank high on the list — even when unemployment rates are relatively low. There’s a stolen base here, however. With very few exceptions, most people think a rapidly growing economy is critically important. They recognize that other social problems usually get better if jobs are plentiful and incomes are rising. Where voters differ is on how policymakers can most effectively boost growth. So including economic concerns in a list that also includes, say, education or tax relief can obscure what voters really value. Some will rank “the economy” as a top issue, even as they’re thinking about specific policies that, in their minds, will improve the economy.
SMALL BUSINESS
Furniture Today

Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?

MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
MORGANTON, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
