Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Seattle Public Schools and teachers' union reach tentative agreement to end strike that delayed the start of the school year
Seattle Public Schools has come to a tentative agreement with the Seattle Education Association amid a strike that delayed the start of the school year by at least five days as educators negotiated with the district for improvements to classroom sizes, pay and health services.
