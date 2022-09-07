Cultural celebration and preservation took place over the weekend during the Aquinnah Powwow, hosted by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). The annual event returned to Aquinnah Cliffs after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Aaron Athey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut, acted as the emcee for the event.

