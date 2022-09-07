ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, NY

Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
DRYDEN, NY
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Farm Store celebrates expansion in Owego

Located on the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Road is a newly expanded Farm Store. On Tuesday, the owners celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. Owned by Jacob and Danielle Reeves, Little Creek Farm began small, with the owners selling eggs...
OWEGO, NY
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage

The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
HAMILTON, NY
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
ITHACA, NY
Union rejects contract offer from Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks continue between Cornell and the United Auto Workers union. The Ithaca Voice reports UAW rejected a contract offer on Friday. The agreement included wage increases and bonuses based on seniority. UAW represents several workers at Cornell. A previous contract offer earlier this summer also...
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
AUBURN, NY
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
ITHACA, NY
Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters

FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
FULTON, NY
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
ELMIRA, NY

