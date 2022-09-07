Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Morning News anchor Ryan Dean returns to Dryden High School
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Morning News team is celebrating back to school by visiting districts across Central New York. The visit to Dryden High School was a special moment for anchor Ryan Dean. It was his first time walking the hallways since graduating from the district in 2001.
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
Mid-Lakes Navigation, Little Caesars, Spaghetti Warehouse have violations; 53 other satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 21 to 27:
owegopennysaver.com
Farm Store celebrates expansion in Owego
Located on the corner of Day Hollow and Gaskill Road is a newly expanded Farm Store. On Tuesday, the owners celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony offered by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. Owned by Jacob and Danielle Reeves, Little Creek Farm began small, with the owners selling eggs...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Hamilton Eatery Hours Reduced, Menu Limited Amid Staffing Shortage
The Hamilton Eatery announced at the beginning of August that they would be removing their hot sandwiches from the menu and reducing their operating hours due to staffing shortages. Still suffering the impacts of the pandemic, the Eatery has been forced to make such adjustments to its business model. As...
whcuradio.com
Legionella bacteria detected at Mental Health Building in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department is alerting the community of elevated levels of the Legionella bacteria. The bacteria was detected in a cooling tower at the Mental Health Building on Green Street in Ithaca. Cooling towers can release bacteria into the air near the tower itself. Exposure to the bacteria can cause people to develop Legionnaires’ disease, which can lead to pneumonia. Health officials say the risk to the public in this instance is quite low, but they are required to notify the public due to State Department of Health Guidelines. Integrated Water Management is contracted to manage the tower, they decontaminated it yesterday. They’ll retest it in 3-7 days. If the results remain elevated, further decontamination will be required. The Mental Health Building will remain open due to the low risk.
whcuradio.com
Union rejects contract offer from Cornell
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Talks continue between Cornell and the United Auto Workers union. The Ithaca Voice reports UAW rejected a contract offer on Friday. The agreement included wage increases and bonuses based on seniority. UAW represents several workers at Cornell. A previous contract offer earlier this summer also...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Ithaca bus driver punched, spit on by passengers: police
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested two people for harassing and punching a bus driver during a dispute Thursday night. Terence Johnson (44) and Umeek Adams (22) were arrested when Ithaca Police responded to a dispute between a Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit bus driver and two passengers on East Green St. around […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton residents voice opinions on Bird Scooters
FULTON — Residents of the city of Fulton expressed concerns and provided feedback regarding the recent addition of Bird Scooters to the city at the Common Council meeting Tuesday. Bird Scooters, which were brought to the city through Port City Scooters, rolled out on Aug. 26. The electric scooters...
Temporary parking lot to support Downtown business
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced today that the City of Binghamton will be turning the demolished Water Street Parking Garage site into a temporary parking lot in order to help support downtown businesses through the upcoming holiday season.
Joint services today for Central NY brothers who died in murder-suicide
Hastings, N.Y. — The family of two brothers who died in a murder-suicide a week ago will hold funeral services for them together Saturday. Colin Teeter, 27, shot and killed his brother Kyle, 30, before turning the rifle on himself last Saturday inside their parents’ home in Oswego County.
House of the Week: Owner got what she wanted after helping to design this Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. – Should you ever ask Karen Goldman what her favorite rooms of her home at 7138 Coronation Circle in Fayetteville are, be prepared for a justifiably long answer. “I love the kitchen,” she starts. “It is so big and spacious.”
Take 5 winner in Oxford
A winning ticket for the Take 5 Midday drawing was purchased at the Mirabito Convenience Store in Oxford on Thursday, September 8.
When could it snow in the Twin Tiers?
Fall is fast approaching, and in New York State, that means snow is right around the corner.
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Seneca Orchards closing its doors after 50 years
The local destination was established 50 years ago by owner Charles “Bud” Smith, who went on to plant the orchard's first apple trees in 1974.
chronicle-express.com
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
