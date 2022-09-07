Read full article on original website
Trump’s MAGA Heirs Want a Kinder, Gentler Authoritarianism
Ever since Donald Trump came down that gold-plated escalator in 2015, the American right has relied more on coercion than persuasion. This month’s National Conservatism Conference (its third edition), held in Miami, signaled an increasing commitment to this heavy-handed approach.One breakout session included a call for mandatory military service for anyone making over $250,000 a year. And a speech by Blake Masters, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Arizona, led a prominent conservative to unironically tweet: “Sounds like [Masters] is absorbing the Viktor Orban lesson.”But perhaps the most newsworthy example came when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said tech companies...
Peter Navarro Trashes Trump’s Chiefs and ‘Cabinet of Clowns’
Donald Trump’s top trade adviser—tariff-loving right-wing economist Peter Navarro—has harsh words for many of his former White House colleagues, writing in his upcoming MAGA loyalist memoir that three of Trump’s chiefs of staff were among the worst top White House staffers in history and calling Trump’s agency leaders a “Cabinet of Clowns.”“You should normally expect a murderer’s row of highly polished media killers in the cabinet secretary pool,” Navarro writes, according to an excerpt exclusively obtained by The Daily Beast. “Regrettably, this was just not so in Trump Land.”“Ever the media hound, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin got the most airtime,”...
How Lawmakers Are ‘Quiet Quitting’ Congress
When the U.S. House moved to allow lawmakers to vote remotely in May 2020, it was an important step toward preserving the functioning of government during a dangerous and uncertain pandemic.More than two years later, the country has largely returned to a pre-COVID normal. Capitol Hill itself has even reopened its doors to visitors. And yet, remote voting remains in full effect—with lawmakers using the privilege more than ever.A comprehensive review of voting data this year in the U.S. House of Representatives, conducted by The Daily Beast, shows that the vast majority of lawmakers have voted remotely at least once.Since...
Donald Trump Is Like the Kid at Disney World Who Refuses to Go Home
Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t get any worse, new revelations prove Trump was even worse than we thought, according to hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.It’s been a big week in Trump news, from the disclosure that a special master is just not an expense he wants to cover, to the report from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that Trump repeatedly told aides in the days following his 2020 election loss that he would remain in the White House.“If you look back on it,...
