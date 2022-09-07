ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Queens Pol Voted Against Speed Cameras — And Has 27 Speeding Tickets!

A Queens pol who voted against expanding New York’s speed camera program has been caught on camera more than two dozen times for burning rubber herself. Council Member Joann Ariola, a Republican who represents parts of southern Queens and the Rockaway Peninsula, has racked up 48 violations on her SUV since 2017, including a whopping 27 for speeding in school zones and two for blowing through red lights, according to a review of the city ticket database on her vanity license plate, GONEGOGO.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Citi Bike Smashes its Single-Day Ridership Record

Citi Bike set a new ridership record on Thursday, when a whopping 138,372 New Yorkers hopped on one of the ubiquitous blue bikes that span most of the city, with the highest ridership during the morning and evening rush hour — a sign that New Yorkers are relying on two wheels to commute after the unofficial end of summer.
