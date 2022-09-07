Landscaping and gardens at Northline Park as well as at Durkee and Farias Early Childhood Center elementaries as part of the National Day of Service. UHD President Loren J. Blanchard kicked off the event at the Welcome Ceremony. Speaking to the group of Gators on the spirit of volunteerism at UHD, Blanchard noted that volunteering is just part of the makeup of UHD students and alumni, including UHD alumna District H City Council Member Karla Cisneros.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO