This semester has been a hole-in-one for longtime disc golfer and Mercyhurst Associate Professor of Physics Dr. Joe Johnson. After more than a year of encouraging students to explore the game of disc golf, he has generated enough interest to register it as an official student club. The Mercyhurst University Disc Golf Club was approved as a Recognized Student Club/Organization (RSCO) at the start of fall semester.

ERIE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO