Macon County, IL

WAND TV

Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Three individuals sent to the hospital after drive-by shooting in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana. According to Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired, Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m. Urbana officers arrived on the scene...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Effingham house fire extinguished

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street. Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant...
EFFINGHAM, IL
WAND TV

Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Decatur, suspect arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was sent to the hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Decatur. According to police, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in reference to a domestic violence situation. Decatur Patrol...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Illinois bounces back, tops Virginia 24-3

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football bounced back in a big way Saturday. The Illini took down Virginia 24-3. The Orange and Blue were led by a big time performance from the defense. Despite four offensive turnovers, the defense was able to hold the Cavaliers to just one third down...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAND TV

Springfield High Football buzzing about new head coach Jon Hebb

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield High Football has had a tough schedule to open the season. In the first three weeks of the year, the Senators have already faced Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin. But even with a new head coach at the helm in Jon Hebb, this Senators squad is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

