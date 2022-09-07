Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Decatur Masonic Temple's future uncertain after water leak costs $100+
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Masonic Temple has been a community treasure for almost 100 years. But its now at risk of shutting down after a water leak caused thousands of dollars worth of damage. "Its kind of hard to use the auditorium if we only have half the steps...
WAND TV
Urbana schools placed on soft-lockdown after police pursue armed suspects
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)– Urbana Schools were placed on a soft-lockdown Monday afternoon, due to a police pursuit of armed suspects in the area. According to police, the Street Crimes Task Force and the Champaign PD initiated a traffic stop at 4:34 p.m. near the intersection of University and Goodwin in Urbana.
WAND TV
Three individuals sent to the hospital after drive-by shooting in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals were taken to the hospital after a drive by shooting in Urbana. According to Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Race Street and Florida Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired, Sunday at approximately 5:10 a.m. Urbana officers arrived on the scene...
WAND TV
Murdered Springfield couple identified, suspect in custody on unrelated charge
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the murders of a Springfield couple, but he is facing an unrelated charge. A husband and wife was found dead inside a Springfield home Sunday morning. The coroner said John Norgaard, 67, of Springfield and his wife Gloria...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
Effingham house fire extinguished
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Effingham Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 11:03 a.m. Friday at 908 S 4th Street. Upon arrival, they saw smoke from the first-floor windows of the house. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first-floor kitchen area. But. the house has significant...
WAND TV
Macon County first responders honored at Wiffle Ball Tournament
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders in Macon County were honored at the 2nd annual Wiffle Ball Tournament at Sliderz Bar and Grill. 217 Wiffle Ball Classic board member, Geoff Owens said the game grew to be something bigger than just a game. “It’s a game that we played since...
WAND TV
Urbana Safer Streets Proposal to be approved in tonight's City Council meeting
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Urbana City Council members will meet tonight at 7 in hopes of approving the Safer Streets Proposal. The proposal was first brought up for discussion during last weeks meeting. City Engineer, John Zeman says the members had a few questions but he is expecting the plan to be approved.
WAND TV
Police: Woman stabbed multiple times in Decatur, suspect arrested
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A woman was sent to the hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute in Decatur. According to police, at approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the Oasis Day Center, 243 W. Cerro Gordo, in reference to a domestic violence situation. Decatur Patrol...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAND TV
Auburn man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Capitol riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain...
WAND TV
Man arrested for allegedly toppling Martin Luther King Jr statue across from the State Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A man is in jail after allegedly toppling the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the State Capitol. Police say Fernando Garcia Martinez toppled the statue over the weekend. Martinez has been charged with one count of damage to state property. He is expected...
WAND TV
Illinois bounces back, tops Virginia 24-3
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football bounced back in a big way Saturday. The Illini took down Virginia 24-3. The Orange and Blue were led by a big time performance from the defense. Despite four offensive turnovers, the defense was able to hold the Cavaliers to just one third down...
WAND TV
Springfield High Football buzzing about new head coach Jon Hebb
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield High Football has had a tough schedule to open the season. In the first three weeks of the year, the Senators have already faced Rochester and Sacred Heart-Griffin. But even with a new head coach at the helm in Jon Hebb, this Senators squad is...
Comments / 0