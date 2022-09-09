Dateline Cobb: The Week of Sept. 10

Hyde Farm Special

Ringing of the Bells event is Sept. 17

The Fielding Lewis Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will have the annual Ringing of the Bells event on Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. on Marietta Square.

On Sept. 17, 1787, at 4 p.m. the Constitution of the United States of America was signed at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This year is the 235th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.

The Ringing of the Bells event will feature the ringing of bells on the Square and area churches at 4 p.m. Participants can bring a chair and honor the Constitution. The week of Sept. 17-23 has also been designated as Constitution Week, a time to commemorate the signing of the Constitution.

For more information, contact fieldinglewischapternsdar@gmail.com .

Flip Circus coming to Town Center at Cobb mall

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw will have the Flip Circus from Sept. 15-19.

Attendees of all ages can enjoy performances from trapeze artists, jugglers and acrobats. Ticket prices range from $25-$65. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketweb.com/venue/circus-flip-town-center-at-cobb-kennesaw-ga/10539 .

For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com .

Save the date for Ride with the Blue in October

Cobb County Police Community Affairs SWAT Santa program assists families who experience financial hardships during the holiday season.

SWAT Santa parents provide a shopping list to the Community Affairs Unit. Officers then purchase the gifts for the children and the gifts are delivered by Santa via the SWAT Bearcat vehicle.

Ride with the Blue Car Show & Poker Run is a charity event that assists the Community Affairs Unit and SWAT Santa with purchasing and providing gifts. This year's free event will be held on Oct. 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Cobb Public Safety Training Center, 2435 East-West Connector in Austell. There is a $20 fee per vehicle/motorcycle participation.

Take a chance and buy a raffle ticket for the SWAT Santa Raffle. The drawing will be held during the event.

For more information, contact justin.bullis@cobbcounty.org or thomas.fuller@cobbcounty.org .

Learn about vendor opportunities with Cobb County

Interested in becoming a vendor with Cobb County?

If so, attend the free seminar, "How to do business with Cobb County Government and Cobb County Schools," on Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. Registration is required as seats are limited.

To register, email kimberly.jorgensen@cobbcounty.org or call 770-528-3317.

Get ready for annual chili cookoff

Piedmont Injury Law & Horned Owl Brewing present their annual Heroes Bringing the Heat Chili Cookoff on Oct. 15 from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. at Piedmont Injury Law/Horned Owl Brewing, 2765 S. Main Street in Kennesaw.

Participants can bring their best chili to win awards and support the Kennesaw and Cobb Public Safety Foundations. Local chefs and dignitaries will pick the Judges’ Choice. Attendees will vote with their spoons for the People’s Choice award.

Each chili team consists of one team captain and up to four other team members. Registration includes an event t-shirt for each team member. Make sure to register all the members of one's team after checkout. Cost is $125 fee for teams and $25 for participants.

All registration fees will be donated to the Kennesaw and Cobb Public Safety Foundations to support first responders.

Register at https://piedmontinjurylaw.com/product/chili-team-registration/ .

The Basics of Early Literacy Storytime Series starts Sept. 14

A special morning storytime series designed to provide practical activities for building early literacy skills at home will be presented by The Basics Cobb County, starting Sept. 14, at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw.

The Basics of Early Literacy Storytime series will run 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday through Oct. 12. The target audience for the five-part series is children ages birth to five years old and their families. No registration is required.

Themes of The Basics Cobb County Storytime series will include Maximize Love, Manage Stress; Talk, Sing and Point; Count, Group and Compare; Explore Through Movement and Play; and Read and Discuss Stories.

For more information, visit thebasicscobbcounty.org or cobbcat.org .

Your Emotional Health Matters is Sept. 14

The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Your Emotional Health Matters on Sept. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Life changes as one ages, but there are steps that can be taken to feel happy, find joy in every day and enjoy life. Participants can learn about the impacts poor emotional health can cause to one's body and explore suggested techniques, self-help strategies and valuable resources to combat them. The event is presented by the Cobb Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Acworth Farmers Market runs through Oct. 28

The Acworth Farmers Market will run through Oct. 28 on Friday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

The market will bring vendors selling all sorts of seasonal produce, meats, dairy, desserts and live plants.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Acworth Adult Recess: Oktoberfest

The Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department will have Acworth Adult Recess this fall.

Teams of four will compete in a variety of throwback challenges and games on Oct. 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth. Spectators can watch teams compete in relay races, obstacle courses, stein hold races and team flip cup. Red Top Brewhouse will be on site with food and alcohol available.

The event will be an Oktoberfest theme and the most festively dressed teams will also win bonus points. All participants will receive Oktoberfest swag items and the top three teams will win prizes.

Register at www.acworthparksandrec.org .

Acworth’s Halloween JamBOOree

The Acworth Halloween JamBOOree will be Oct. 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth, on the large field in front of the playground.

There will be games, rides, food and music. There will also be a costume contest for the kids.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Fall Downtown Classic Car Cruise

The Classic Car Cruise in downtown Acworth will be Oct. 29 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

The Lake City Cruisers partner with the City of Acworth and the downtown Acworth merchants to hold these free events.

A $5 entry fee is jchase@acworth.org or call 770-917-1234..

Acworth Beer & Wine Festival

The City of Acworth partners with Atlanta Beer Festivals each year to bring the Acworth Craft Beer & Wine Festival.

The Nov. 12 event will take place at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth. Participants can enjoy over 100 craft beers, live music, food and wine. The event is for ages 21 and older, no kids or pets will be allowed. Registration is required and limited tickets are available.

Registration will include event entry, a souvenir cup, all beer samples and entertainment.

For more information, visit www.acworthparksandrecreation.org .

Acworth Turkey Chase 5K Fun Run & 2K Walk

The 14th Annual Acworth Turkey Chase will be Nov. 19 in downtown Acworth.

Participants can take a 5k run through downtown Acworth and along the shores of Lake Acworth to help fight hunger.

All participants must bring a non-perishable food item on race day to receive their race number. All participants will receive an annual Acworth Turkey Chase long sleeve t-shirt.

The event will be held rain or shine. The race will start and finish on Main Street in downtown Acworth. Refreshments to follow.

Top Men's and Women's Overall, Master's and Grand Master finishers will receive trophies. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers in various age groups. All ages and abilities are welcome to walk, jog or run.

For more information and to register, visit www.acworthturkeychase.com .

Jewish High Holy Days begin Sept. 25

Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 220 in Marietta, invite the public to join them for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The Jewish High Holy Days begin on the evening of Sept. 25. To register, visit https://mynertamid.info/2022-hh-registration/ .

For more information, email info@mynertamid.org , call 678-264-8575 or visit www.mynertamid.org .

Mableton Improvement Coalition hosts inaugural Economic Development Summit

The Mableton Improvement Coalition will host the inaugural Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway in Austell.

The day will include four general business sessions and two workshop options with industry leaders, financial institutions, business consultants, agency officials, local businesses, policy and decisionmakers. Some of the guests will include former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes; Britt Fleck of Georgia Power; Cassius Butts of CFB Advisors LLC, former U.S. Small Business Administrator; Dana Johnson of Cobb Chamber; Karen Bremer of Georgia Restaurant Association; and Nelson Jeter of Development Authority of Cobb County.

The summit is for committed individuals who are starting new businesses or transforming existing ones. It will serve to promote efforts for comprehensive revitalization and sustainability within Mableton’s diverse community.

This event will connect the power of entrepreneurship with a community ripe with opportunity. In fact, Mableton is located in an Opportunity Zone. This federal designation encourages economic growth and job creation with incentives for private capital to invest in areas such as South Cobb.

Register for the summit at https://www.mableton.org/economic-development-summit/ . Cost is $50 and includes breakfast and lunch.

Town Center at Cobb mall to host Family Health & Fitness Day

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will host a Family Health & Fitness Day on Sept. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Center Court

The free event will have health and exercise demonstrations, balloon artists, goody bags, vendor and retailer tables and special promotions. Participating vendors include Premier Martial Arts, The Georgia Ballet and Defying Gravity Activity Center.

To reserve a vendor table, businesses may contact shelly.weidner@cbre.com .

For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com .

Discuss and Recall: Under the Sea at North Cobb Senior Center

The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Discuss and Recall: Under the Sea on Sept. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Shipwrecks are movie magic fodder, from disaster films like The Poseidon Adventure to dramas such as Castaway or even comedies like Fool's Gold. But what are the real stories of the actual ships buried in watery graves and the treasures they hold? Participants can dive into a discussion on shipwrecks. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Wellness and COVID Vaccine Clinic at Freeman Poole Senior Center

The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Wellness and COVID Vaccine Clinic on Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cobb Douglas Public Health wellness clinic encompasses checking vital signs, height, weight and Body Mass Index. There will be trained nurses who can interpret the results and provide information and referrals to health department services, and recommendations on healthy habits.

CDPH is also offering COVID vaccinations - first and second doses of the primary series, immunocompromised doses, and first and second boosters. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Planning For Your Future is Sept. 13

The North Cobb Senior Center, inside Kennworth Park, 3900 South Main Street in Acworth, will have Planning For Your Future on Sept. 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event is presented by Orcutt Law Offices. Participants can learn how proper planning and having the essential documents in place can reduce costs, alleviate stress, and provide ongoing legal and financial protection for themselves and their loved ones. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

K-9 Demo at Senior Wellness Center

The Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street, Suite 100 in Marietta, will have a K-9 Demo on Sept. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can learn more about the Cobb County K-9 unit and watch a demonstration by our Cobb County Police dogs. The event is presented by Cobb County Police Department, K-9 Unit. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-5355 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Social Security: Securing Today and Tomorrow is Sept. 13

The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Social Security: Securing Today and Tomorrow on Sept. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Social Security is part of the retirement plan for almost every American worker and provides replacement income for qualified retirees and their families. A Social Security specialist will touch on its history, qualifying for social security, calculating and choosing benefits, Medicare, auxiliary and survivor benefits and applying online. A Q&A will follow the presentation. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

See wildlife and old farming techniques on Hyde Farm tour

Residents can explore Hyde Farm, 721 Hyde Road in Marietta, with a nature walk on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Hyde Farm is 42 acres of green space and a renovated/updated farm established in the 1830s. The land, farm and buildings have been preserved as an educational and recreational facility. On the 45-minute tours, participants can see the Chattahoochee River, lowland forests, terraced agricultural fields and an orchard. They may also spot wildlife such as ducks, turtles, herons and even a beaver.

Register under the Outdoor/Nature tab at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/cobb-county-ga/catalog .

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/parks-and-nature/outdoor-education .

Domestic violence learning and awareness experience

Cobb County is holding several education events to bring awareness to domestic issues, leading up to October, which is observed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Cobb Law Library will sponsor Custody Concerns, a free public program on custody issues, on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. Attorney Brandy Daswani will focus her talk on three areas: legitimation, steps to enforcing out-of-state orders and a minor’s affidavit of custody election.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/courts/superior-court/events/custody-concerns .

What does a domestic violence victim go through to find help and resources?

Join the District Attorney's office to learn about the challenges of trying to get out of this terrible situation. In Her Shoes, an interactive presentation on living with domestic violence, will be held Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. There will also be news about the Cobb Family and Advocacy Center.

For more information, call 770-528-3080.

Get to know Weird Georgia

Werewolves? A compound created by a fortune teller? A Sasquatch Museum?

Participants can learn about strange landmarks and other oddities on Sept. 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. Participants can come in person or watch online at the Georgia Room at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta.

To register for the live stream, email Cole Hale at halet@cobbcat.org.

For more information, https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/georgia-room-presents-weird-georgia .

Discover the nightlife at Price Park

Explore Price Park and its nightlife at this Friends of Price Park event on Sept. 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at 4715 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.

On this family-friendly evening hike, participants can hear Dennis Krusac's famous owl impersonation and maybe see a resident owl. During the warm months, learn about bat echolocation with Dennis' bat detectors. When it’s lightning bug season, be prepared to see the park transformed into a fairyland.

Participants should bring their flashlights and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Raising awareness about recovery

Join Mobilize Recovery for a block party on Sept. 14 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. to celebrate Recovery Month at The Zone, 32 Fairground Street NE in Marietta.

The Zone is a Recovery Community Organization that mobilizes resources to make it possible for the recovery population to find long-term recovery.

Mobilize Recovery will celebrate with live music and a cookout, provide free Narcan and Narcan training, and Tom Farley, brother of Saturday Night Live's Chris Farley, will tell his story about his brother's addiction. Mobilize Recovery Across America is stopping in Marietta on its cross-country bus tour, highlighting the recovery experience.

For more information, visit https://mobilizerecovery.org/ .

Community symposium focuses on the opioid epidemic

Learn about the opioid epidemic in Cobb County from area service providers and researchers at the Community Opioid Symposium on Sept. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 100 Cherokee Street, 2nd floor in Marietta.

For more information, contact Sonjetta.Tiller@Cobbcounty.org .

Preventing diabetes program now enrolling

The Prevent T2 lifestyle change program can help one lose weight, become more active and reduce stress.

This proven program can prevent or delay Type 2 diabetes. Participants can work with a trained lifestyle coach in this year-long program during weekly meetings and get support, tools and guidance to assist them in reaching their healthy lifestyle goals.

The UGA Cooperative Extension's PrevenT2 program is accepting eligible participants. There will be a free information session on Zoom on Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Register for the session at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkcOmorD8tHt0gcHU8PdXgFGZDCniu4i-y .

Cobb County Rivers Alive Cleanup is Sept. 10

Residents can join the National Park Service, Keep Smyrna/Marietta/Cobb Beautiful and Cobb Water to clean litter from the banks of the Chattahoochee River and Rottenwood Creek at Paces Mill Unit of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, 3444 Cobb Parkway in the Cumberland area, on Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Gloves, safety vests, trash bags and a limited amount of litter grabber sticks will be provided. Participants should come prepared to walk .5 to 1.5 miles. There are five cleanup sites to choose from ranging in difficulty levels from easy and flat to off-trail and somewhat strenuous. All participants must wear sturdy closed-toed shoes. Lightweight long pants are highly recommended.

Upon arrival, participants will sign in and complete a waiver at the registration table, enjoy light snacks and receive a brief orientation before their site leader will walk their group to their designated cleanup location within the park.

Removing litter from the land and water areas of the park helps protect wildlife, water quality and improve the aesthetics and enjoyment for park users.

Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cobb-county-rivers-alive-cleanup-tickets-391060852537 . The event is open to ages 8 and up. All minors must be accompanied by a responsible, vigilant and participating adult.

If supplies are available, each participant will receive a 2022 Rivers Alive t-shirt, sizes are not guaranteed.

For more information, email Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program at Water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org .

Cobb County YMCAs to host Annual Days of Service events on Sept. 10

On Sept. 10, the Cobb County YMCAs will host their Annual Days of Service events.

The McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers to assist with outdoor painting projects.

The Northeast Cobb Family YMCA will host volunteers for a beautification day. Volunteers will assist with weeding, trimming, painting curbs and cleaning up the parking lot. The Northeast Y will also be packing hygiene kits and making blankets for children.

The Northwest Family YMCA will provide general yard care for three veteran families within the community.

The events are part of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Annual Days of Service events. For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit https://www.ymcaatlanta.org/volunteer-opportunities/days-of-service.php .