Glastonbury begins search for new town manager

Doug Thomas, of Strategic Government Resources, the firm hired to help conduct the search for Glastonbury's new town manager, explained the process and heard public input at the meeting on Aug. 31. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

Glastonbury Town Manager Richard Johnson has announced his plans to retire, and the search for the next person to take that role has begun.

Residents of the town were invited to a meeting, on Aug. 31, to give direction and input as to what qualities that person should possess.

The town has enlisted the help of Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to facilitate the search. SGR recently found town managers for Tolland, South Windsor, and Wethersfield.

SGR Executive Vice President Doug Thomas, a former town administrator himself, gave an outline of how the search will progress, hopefully finding the right candidate by November, and solicited comments from those in attendance.

Thomas said the searches are tailored to each town’s needs and directed largely by the municipality’s Town Council. Typically, public input is involved in some way. Local elected officials, town staff, and other members of the community are also consulted early in the process.

“It all starts with us understanding what’s going on in your community,” he said. “Every community is going to be unique. Every community has its own DNA, its own culture, its own challenges, and its own opportunities. For us to get it right, to help you find someone who can step into the organization and help you continue the success you have, continue to grow the organization, grow your programs and successes going forward, we have to make sure we know what that looks like.”

Recruitment is nationwide, and then there are several levels of vetting - including background checks, reference checks, and interviews with candidates’ employers and subordinates.

Residents voiced several qualities they feel are important in a town manager for Glastonbury. Among them were financial and operational competence, as well as being apolitical.

Thomas said most town managers are part of the International City/County Management Association, and subscribe to the association’s code of ethics, which includes non-partisanship. Violations of that could be damaging to one’s career.

“Part of that code of ethics is that managers, by their very nature, have to be like the Swiss,” Thomas said. ”They have to be apolitical, because councils will come and go, parties will be in majority or minority status, elected officials at the state and federal government that the manager has to work with will be of all different shapes, sizes and parties, and if you become aligned, that you’re an ‘R,’ a ‘D’ or a Green Party, or whatever it may be, you’ve already kind of put [into play] an inability to work, potentially with those elected officials.”

Susan Karp, former Town Council and Board of Education chair, said the manager needs to connect with not only town staff, but as many people in the community as possible.

“I think one of the true success our current town manager has had, is because of the relationships he has with the community, not just when there’s an issue to be dealt with, but perhaps even more importantly, always doing that outreach and having those relationships, so that when something does come up, there’s already a discussion happening there,” Karp said.

Another resident wanted to be sure that the search will be open to anyone.

“I want to be assured that we are going to be seeking the most-qualified candidates, regardless of sex, skin color, ethnicity, or any other superficial attribute,” he said.

Thomas said that SGR already has partnerships with many underrepresented groups, and it makes the opportunities known to everyone.

“When I started, way back when, they all looked like me,” he said. “I’ve strived personally in my own organizations to increase the diversity of our communities, so it’s something I feel very personally involved with, and us as a firm have. I can assure you that we push the opportunity out and try to encourage non-traditional candidates, that have been underrepresented, to apply.”

Johnson began working for the town as its parks and recreation director in November of 1980. He became assistant town manager and director of human resources in October of 1985, acting town manager in January of 1993, and began his current role on July 1, 1993.

Thomas said he estimates the search will get approximately 35 to 40 applicants, but that pool could be larger, because of Glastonbury’s reputation as a good place to live and work. The goal is to find the new town manager by November.

For more information, visit www.glastonburyct.gov .