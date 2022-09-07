South Windsor, Ellington girls get ready for soccer season

Ellington's Sophia Bourgoin (in yellow) stays in pursuit, as South Windsor's Katelyn Roux chips the ball away. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

With the regular season rapidly approaching, the South Windsor and Ellington girls’ soccer teams got some preseason practicing in with a scrimmage, on Sept. 1.

South Windsor is looking for a big improvement from its 4-8-4 record in 2021.

“The Bobcats hope to bounce back from a tough 2021 season,” said coach Joe Camire.

Key returning South Windsor players include senior defenders Meg Martin and Chion Pollard, and senior forward Sarah Gordon; junior goalie Haley Butler, junior midfielders Hailey Testa, and Emerson Iacovelli, and junior striker Katelyn Roux.

“Martin returns to anchor the defense,” the coach said “Iacovelli will be the playmaker and South Windsor will need Gordon and Roux to find the net consistently in order to be successful.”

Ellington had an 8-2-6 regular season last year, and went as far as the second round in the Class L tournament.

The Knights lost 14 seniors, and this year’s team is a mix of veteran players and many younger players.

“This season our key players will be our leading goal scorer, senior Erica Paparian,” said coach David LaPorte. “Our defensive block will be seniors Natalie Ewald, Macky Helbig, and Brooke Diwinsky. Additionally, we are expecting outstanding seasons from midfielders Gillian Paseka, Giada Zaffanella, Casey Rice, and Nadia Zaffanella. Rounding out our roster are some up and coming juniors and sophomores.”

Too early for predictions, LaPorte said the Knights are entering the season hopeful, but focused on one game at a time.

“Our intention is to play good soccer and control the control-ables,” he said. “We would be elated to reach at least the semifinals of the state tournament this year.”

South Windsor’s season starts Sept. 8, at E.O. Smith. Ellington starts its season on Sept. 10, hosting Norwich Free Academy.

For complete schedules, visit www.ciacsports.com .