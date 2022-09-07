ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

South Windsor, Ellington girls get ready for soccer season

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yIpsR_0hlmswdD00
Ellington's Sophia Bourgoin (in yellow) stays in pursuit, as South Windsor's Katelyn Roux chips the ball away. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

With the regular season rapidly approaching, the South Windsor and Ellington girls’ soccer teams got some preseason practicing in with a scrimmage, on Sept. 1.

South Windsor is looking for a big improvement from its 4-8-4 record in 2021.

“The Bobcats hope to bounce back from a tough 2021 season,” said coach Joe Camire.

Key returning South Windsor players include senior defenders Meg Martin and Chion Pollard, and senior forward Sarah Gordon; junior goalie Haley Butler, junior midfielders Hailey Testa, and Emerson Iacovelli, and junior striker Katelyn Roux.

“Martin returns to anchor the defense,” the coach said “Iacovelli will be the playmaker and South Windsor will need Gordon and Roux to find the net consistently in order to be successful.”

Ellington had an 8-2-6 regular season last year, and went as far as the second round in the Class L tournament.

The Knights lost 14 seniors, and this year’s team is a mix of veteran players and many younger players.

“This season our key players will be our leading goal scorer, senior Erica Paparian,” said coach David LaPorte. “Our defensive block will be seniors Natalie Ewald, Macky Helbig, and Brooke Diwinsky. Additionally, we are expecting outstanding seasons from midfielders Gillian Paseka, Giada Zaffanella, Casey Rice, and Nadia Zaffanella. Rounding out our roster are some up and coming juniors and sophomores.”

Too early for predictions, LaPorte said the Knights are entering the season hopeful, but focused on one game at a time.

“Our intention is to play good soccer and control the control-ables,” he said. “We would be elated to reach at least the semifinals of the state tournament this year.”

South Windsor’s season starts Sept. 8, at E.O. Smith. Ellington starts its season on Sept. 10, hosting Norwich Free Academy.

For complete schedules, visit www.ciacsports.com .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
South Windsor, CT
Sports
City
South Windsor, CT
City
Ellington, CT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Will Smith
Person
Sophia Smith
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy