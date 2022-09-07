Read full article on original website
Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine’s electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant lost its outside source of power a week ago after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of shelling. It was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining operational reactor. Nuclear operator Energoatom said one of those power lines was restored “to its operational capacity” late Saturday, making it possible to run the plant’s safety and other systems on electricity from the power system of Ukraine. “Therefore, a decision was made to shut down power unit No. 6 and transfer it to the safest state – cold shutdown,” the company said in a statement.
Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving
In Ashlee Vance words, “Elon is the shining example of how Silicon Valley might be able to reinvent itself and be more relevant than chasing quick IPOs and focusing on getting incremental products out.”. Okay, let me ask! What has happened to the Future? I thought we were all...
Why NFTs are Hated - Some Remarkable Criticisms
In 2021, Collins Dictionary ranked NFT as the word of the year. Today, it has remained a focal point in web 3 — thanks to its army of critics. Given the bad media publicity, we should begin to wonder how NFT is able to dominate the web 3 conversation. After all, the latest in a long list of coordinated attacks on NFT is the recent #Godhatesnfts campaign that trended recently on Twitter.
Russia's neighbors are making deals beyond NATO to boost their defenses in case of an imminent attack
Many of Russia's neighbors are NATO members and want the bloc's support, but see acting outside its structure as the fastest way to prepare.
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden is holding an election Sunday that is expected to boost a populist anti- immigration party that is vowing to crack down on gang violence that has shaken many people’s sense of security. The Sweden Democrats won seats in parliament for the first time in 2010 and have steadily gained more votes in parliament with each election. The party’s fortunes have risen following massive migration in recent years, particularly in Europe’s crisis year of 2015, and as crime has grown in segregated neighborhoods. The populist party was founded by far-right extremists decades ago, but in recent years has worked hard to change its image. For many years, voters viewed it as unacceptable and other parties shunned it. That is changing. Polls ahead of the vote projected that the Sweden Democrats, which won 13% in 2018, would take about 20% of the vote this time and become the second-largest party in the parliament. That would put it only behind the center-left Social Democrats of Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.
Women travelling from US to get abortions in UK after Roe v Wade overturned
Women have travelled from America to get abortions in the UK after millions of women lost their legal right to have one in the US, providers have said.One of the UK’s leading abortion providers told The Independent US women have flown over to access their services since Roe v Wade - the landmark decision that legalised abortion nationwide in 1973 - was overturned by the US Supreme Court in June. Since then, abortion services across the US have profoundly changed, with most of the states who have rapidly curtailed pregnancy terminations in the wake of Roe’s dismantling choosing not to allow...
Putin is waging an economic war with Europe. Britain’s absurd energy plan plays into his hands
The Brexit libertarians are in control of our destinies for at least the next two years and already the extent of the threat they pose to our wellbeing and security is becoming clear. The prime minister, Liz Truss, may have swallowed her own words of just a month ago that she was against “handouts” to launch the biggest handout in our history, but that was to buy her and her acolytes the political breathing space to launch their programmes. The energy price cap might have been a breathtaking U-turn, but it had a darker purpose.
Top 21 Startups That Are Committed to Reduce Our Carbon Footprint
Many things that we do on this planet eventually generate the greenhouse gases that constitute the growing carbon footprint that can no longer be ignored. As governments are actively seeking ways to introduce effective measures against the threatening pace of climate change, the investors’ interest in the cleantech sector increases.
Web3 — An Ideological Manifesto
Let’s take a look at web3 from a non-technical perspective. One of the most common questions in the Web3 space is also one of its most fundamental: “what exactly is it?”. Is it a type of technology? Is it a new protocol? Is it an idea?. Here, I...
Tanks: The Deciding Battle of the War of 1932
Row after row of the monsters roared by, going greedily with hungry guns into battle. The persistent, oily smell of fog-gas was everywhere, even in the little pill-box. Outside, all the world was blotted out by the thick gray mist that went rolling slowly across country with the breeze. The noises that came through it were curiously muted—fog-gas mutes all noises somewhat—but somewhere to the right artillery was pounding something with H E shell, and there were those little spitting under-current explosions that told of tanks in action. To the right there was a distant rolling of machine-gun fire. In between was an utter, solemn silence.
