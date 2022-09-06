Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Modern Nirvana's Annual Conference is in Austin, TX September 23, 2022 at Palmer Event CenterCarol LennoxAustin, TX
California Man Shares Why He’s So Happy He Moved to East Texas [VIDEO]
A man who moved with his family from California to East Texas shared some of the reasons he is so thankful they did so. We're hearing it in the headlines every single day it seems:. Californians are moving in droves to the great state of Texas. And we're seeing quite...
A Fair, Car Show, Art Show, Triathlon And More Happening This Weekend In East Texas
Another East Texas weekend is upon us and I'm sure the question is going to come up, if it hasn't already, "what are we going to do this weekend?" There are plenty of activities and events taking place this weekend throughout East Texas. Looking at the forecast, it appears as...
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Submit Your Film For The 2023 Tyler Film Festival
Attention East Texas Filmmakers: Looking for an opportunity to showcase your work to a larger audience?. Directing a movie is a lot of work but when the finished product is done, it feels very rewarding to be able to share a story that you've always wanted to tell. Well you have a film that you're ready to show to the world but haven't had an opportunity to do so yet, then here's your chance!
You’ll Never Guess What is The ’22 Most Misspelled Word in Texas
Not to brag, but I was a fourth grade spelling bee champion runner up. Maybe it was like third or fourth place, fourth grade was a long time ago. Suffice it to say I may've peaked when I was 10, long before I moved to Tyler, TX. So, what words...
What’s That Smell? Texas Skunk Sightings On The Rise
Fall is approaching and that means the start of a lot of things: football, Fair season, Pumpkin Flavored everything, light coats and more. The "more" is something you'll probably "smell in the air" and when you smell it you will KNOW what it is....The skunks are coming back out. Get...
Is This Beautiful Hill Country Estate Perfect for BBQ & Football with the Boys?
It's finally September, fall is kinda in the air, high school football is back, college too, and the NFL is coming up hot. Anyone else think this Hill Country estate located just outside of Austin, TX, looks like the perfect place for BBQs and football with the boys?. This house...
A New Jack City Live Stage Play Starring Big Daddy Kane, Treach and Others Is Coming in November
A live stage play of the cult classic 1991 film New Jack City is coming to stages around the country in November and the internet has mixed feelings about the revival of the beloved movie. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), the stage play's producer Je'Caryous Johnson announced the new rendition of...
Tyler, Texas Ranks in the Top 10 in U.S. for Number of Whataburger Locations
Texans love Whataburger. There can easily be a keyboard fight online when it comes to discussing how great or how bad Whataburger is. Personally, I love Whataburger. You could kidnap me in a white panel van with Free Whataburger on the side easily. An interesting study came out recently revolving around Whataburger and who has the best Whataburger restaurants in Texas. I'll talk less about that and more about where Tyler ranks in the United States as far as number of locations in the city.
These 19 Texas Teenagers Haven’t Been Found Since Going Missing in August
East Texas, and Texas, kids are getting back into the swing of things after starting school over the past few weeks. Unfortunately for some families, they did not get to take any first day of school pictures this year. That's because their kids went missing in August. A lot of kids were reported missing throughout the month but these 19 have not been found. Here's how to help.
You Can Buy the Founder of Yankee Candle’s Very Fun Home in Massachusetts
I don't know much about candles. I don't get super excited over candles. I do like the smell of them but I will leave the candle expertise to my girlfriend. I'm not a complete loaf, however, when it comes to candles. When you say Yankee Candle, I know what you're talking about. You would think that the late founder of Yankee Candle, Michael Kittredge II, would be a pretty straight laced dude. His former home for sale would suggest otherwise.
Texas Teachers Can Receive Free Coffee From Dunkin On Sept. 1
We're a couple of weeks into the new school year and on behalf of us all here we already want to say to say THANK YOU for all the work that you do as educators especially during these trying times when more and more teachers are leaving the profession. Being a teacher is what many would call a "thankless job" but one company wants to show its Thanks!
Video Shows Z-Ro Being Punched on the Ground After Alleged Fight With Trae Tha Truth’s Crew
It's no secret that Z-Ro has a very strained relationship with his former collaborator Trae Tha Truth. Over the weekend, it appears their friendship is non-existent as video shows Z-Ro being assaulted while he's on the ground after an alleged fight with Trae Tha Truth's crew. On Monday (Aug. 29),...
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
Trae Tha Truth Denies Ambushing Z-Ro, Says Fight Was ‘Family Business’
Trae Tha Truth has denied allegations that he ambushed Z-Ro and said the fight was "family business." On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Trae Tha Truth hopped on his Instagram page and posted a video addressing the video that surfaced on Monday (Aug. 29) of Z-Ro getting punched by a man during an altercation with Trae and his crew. In his 2-minute-long clip, the Houston legend denied that he ambushed Z-Ro and says the fight was related to an internal issue that had been building up for many years.
