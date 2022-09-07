ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in the state of Georgia are down 8 cents from a week ago, for a state average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 30 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA. Savannah remains the most expensive metro market in Georgia for gas, at an average of $3.36 per gallon, with Hinesville-Fort Stewart coming in as the third most expensive metro market.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO