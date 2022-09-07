Read full article on original website
WTGS
Georgia gas prices down from last week: AAA
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Gas prices in the state of Georgia are down 8 cents from a week ago, for a state average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 30 cents less than a month ago, according to AAA. Savannah remains the most expensive metro market in Georgia for gas, at an average of $3.36 per gallon, with Hinesville-Fort Stewart coming in as the third most expensive metro market.
WTGS
South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
WTGS
South Carolina sees its first West Nile Virus death of 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control says a Midlands person has died from West Nile Virus, the first in South Carolina this year. To date, DHEC has confirmed 11 human cases of West Nile Virus in the state, with 9 from the Midlands. Six of those confirmed Midlands cases are Richland County residents, according to a September 9 news release by DHEC.
WTGS
SCDNR awarded $1.5 million to restore Lowcountry wetlands
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been awarded $1.5 million. Agency officials say the money will go toward restoring the West Ashley Salt Marsh. The seven acres of Old Towne Creek is the tidal waterway that connects West Ashley to the Ashley River....
WTGS
Man accused of pointing gun at SC McDonald's employees charged
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of pointing a gun at McDonald's employees in Aug. has been arrested and charged, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say investigators were able to identify the man as 22-year-old Calvin McGill. McGill has been charged with pointing and presenting...
