Joint physical custody means that the children spend an equal amount of time with either parent, moving back and forth between the two homes. If you’re getting divorced in the state of Michigan and wonder what will happen with the kids, you need to know that if the case goes to trial the judge will use the Michigan Custody Act to decide where the kids’ best interests lie. That is, of course, if the parents cannot agree on a parenting plan. You have two options here – let the judge decide or team up with your ex and think what’s best for your kids. Look up experienced Michigan child custody lawyers and they will explain to you why it’s best to draw up a parenting plan instead of relying on the court’s decision.

