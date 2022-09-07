Read full article on original website
API Architecture: Components and Best Practices
While API Architecture and API Design are different, when it comes to securing them, both need to be kept in focus. In a short and simplified way, Design is how the API service will be delivered and used, and Architecture is what runs the API in the background to support that Design.
Feature Estimation: Understanding Which Features are Needed and When to Implement Them
Once you come up with the idea for your project and gather all the necessary information about your target audience, market and competitors, you want to know how much money, time, and effort you need to bring your idea to life. It is done. , which helps you make all...
Let's Understand Chrome V8 — Chapter 11: Bytecode Dispatch
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. Dispatch is responsible for scheduling bytecode, which is equivalent to registering EIP++, and jumps to the next bytecode. Dispatch consists of two parts, one is a dispatch table and the other is the physical register. The table is an array that contains all bytecode addresses. V8 uses the physical register to dispatch bytecode for getting greater efficiency.
Web Automation with Python and Selenium
Web automation is one of the best ways companies can test a product in development, especially the app's functionalities, such as clicking, scrolling, and other actions. In this article, we will learn how to use Selenium as an automation tool to test a website with Python and automate the entire process without using a mouse or keyboard on the browser. Selenium allows us to browse or use a browser without a human involved and automate processes such as typing into a user input and interacting with the website. For example, automating form submissions with Selenium is possible.
Predict Customer Churn With Machine Learning, Data Science and Survival Analysis
Churn is the process of customers leaving their service provider for a competitor. It can be due to many reasons, such as financial constraints, poor customer experience, or dissatisfaction with the company. Predicting customer churn is important because businesses have limited resources and cannot afford to lose customers if they...
One Idea Can Change Everything: Learning To Strategically Shift Your Perspective
A shift in perspective can come from a change in markets, a newly discovered trend, an unexpected collaboration, or a second stroke of inspiration. In the mid-1970, Alvin Roth was studying matching markets at the University of Illinois when he came across the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) which helped match students with hospitals for residency jobs. Roth updated the algorithm and applied his engineering principles to mathematics and economics. He shifted the perspective and allowed for the application of nuances around human behavior and how that can be built into a system, something Gale and Shapely hadn't considered.
I Took Ownership of a Major Product Feature as a PM Intern
*Preference management is an integral part of a great notification infrastructure, which makes it a very important piece of the puzzle here at Courier. This also means that there was a lot of learning and experience-building opportunity for the intern on the project, Denis Tatar. Denis’ internship was only a few months long, but he was able to make an enormous impact as the product manager for Courier’s Preferences feature.
The Noonification: What is General Video Recognition? (9/9/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. What is General Video Recognition?. By @whatsai [ 6...
Replace the Placeholders in a Text With the Values of the Object
When working on multi-language websites or apps, or we have to send personalized confirmation emails, we often store the text as a resource in resource files or a database. This way of working is great to let translators translate the text and the developer build the website/app. The text can...
Stitching, Integrating, Composing & Federating Multiple GraphQL APIs
I've run across a post on reddit where someone asked how to integrate their own GraphQL API with a third-party (Shopify) GraphQL API. In a nutshell, they are building their own GraphQL API and want to integrate it with Shopify's GraphQL API. What sounds like a simple task, is actually quite complex.
How to Navigate Between Views in Vue with Vue Router
After creating an application in Vue, you'll often want it to consist of multiple views or pages. To do this, we need to use an additional package known as vue-router. Creating a simple Vue application is easy, so in this guide, we'll be looking at how you can add vue-router to your new application. To create your app in the first place, you only have to run the following commands:
Bitcoin HD Wallet in Python
If you have ever wanted to create a Hierarchical Deterministic Bitcoin wallet through the usage of the Python programming language, here is everything you need to know about doing so with ease. Specifically, within this guide, we will be going over the creation of a Bitcoin HD (Hierarchical Deterministic) wallet...
The Terra-Luna Syndrome in DeFi
Def. Syndrome: a set of symptoms or conditions that occur together and suggest the presence of a certain disease problem or an increased chance of developing the disease problem. Since the Terra-Luna crash, many users in DeFi have developed a special crypto syndrome related to their recently acquired knowledge about...
How to Design Screens & Widgets In Flutter
Hello and Welcome to the 11th piece of the Flutter App Development Tutorial Series. This is Nibesh from Khadka's Coding Lounge. We traveled a long way to be here. Before this, we have already made a splash Screen, defined a theme, made global widgets, made an authentication screen, and used google places API to fetch different locations on firebase projects.
Turn Your IDE Into a Powerhouse for Laravel Development With These Plugins for PhpStorm
In this part, I will cover the plugins that I use and recommend for your PhpStorm installation. If you are new to PhpStorm it can be daunting to get familiar with all the controls an IDE throws at you, but for a PHP/Laravel project, the added productivity is so much worth it.
How to Develop a Metaverse Platform
The advent of Web3 has given rise to many possibilities like a blockchain-based metaverse world. In Metaverse, individuals can get in touch with one another virtually. They can roam in the virtual world as avatars, play with friends, chit-chat with mates, attend events, and many more. The development of the Metaverse platform incorporates using the latest tools and technologies for better efficiency and immersive experience. Virtual reality is the backbone of the metaverse. VR technology is about building virtual environments. It uses VR headsets, gloves, and sensors to provide an immersive experience to users.
How To Create a Useful Educational Product for Adults Using Motivational Design
Despite the boom of the demand on educational products for adults, the average completion rate of the courses is quite low. To create a course that people will complete, it is essential to know the principles of motivational design and build a program based on them. To recognize students’ intrinsic motivation, we have a 4-step process that you can learn about by reading ahead.
What is ARP Spoofing and How to Protect Against It?
“Spoof” sounds like a sound effect for an airbag going off in a car or something. Sure, “spoofing” sounds like a funny word but when it comes to security it is anything but. It is the intentional act of camouflaging malicious actors and intent under the guise of legitimate behavior.
Web3 — An Ideological Manifesto
Let’s take a look at web3 from a non-technical perspective. One of the most common questions in the Web3 space is also one of its most fundamental: “what exactly is it?”. Is it a type of technology? Is it a new protocol? Is it an idea?. Here, I...
Why Your Business Requires Data Driven Growth-Marketing?
Data-driven marketing enables companies to communicate with customers in an informed and proactive manner. Data gathering, data interpretation, and data storage are a few of the difficulties that data-driven marketers have have. Data driven marketing makes it easier for marketers to identify areas where money is being wasted, which encourages improved attribution for spend optimization. The retail industry saw spectacular growth in a few months that was expected to last for ten years, according to TechGenyz. It provides a countless number of advantages as the path of the future.
