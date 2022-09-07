ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

College Football News

College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 2

College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 2 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. The rankings are clean, at least for now. Preseason rankings are on perception and projection, and then you have to respect the results – otherwise, why play the games?
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Scott Frost just sealed his fate losing at home to Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

Scott Frost’s seat just got hotter, as the Nebraska Cornhuskers suffered yet another heartbreaking loss this season, this time to the Georgia Southern Eagles. Entering the 2022 season, there was no coach whose seat was hotter than Scott Frost’s, who had not finished a campaign with a winning record in each of his first four years as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Things got off to a rough start in Week 0, as Nebraska lost 31-28 to the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. But, the Cornhuskers were able to earn a 38-17 win over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in their home opener.
LINCOLN, NE
College Football News

AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 2? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 2 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be. Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. 2022 AP Poll...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

10 Best College Football Predictions Against The Spread Week 2

10 best predictions for the second full Saturday of college football. What games appear to be the best bets and best picks for Week 2’s games?. Week 2 should be gettable. We’re all supposed to be smart about this, and we’re all supposed to know what we’re doing, but how can you not overreact to how the teams looked in Week 1?
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum names his top 4 teams following Week 2

Paul Finebaum named his top 4 teams in the country after an exciting Week 2 slate of college football Saturday. The ESPN commentator was harsh on Alabama, but only moved them slightly in his overall rankings. The Crimson Tide struggled against unranked Texas on the road and very likely would have lost if Quinn Ewers remained healthy the entire game. Simply put, it was not the Alabama team we are all used to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Week 2 scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 2 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED (Scores will be updated as we receive them): Maize 42vs. Andover Central 14 Arkansas City 27vs. Andover […]
WICHITA, KS
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State a cut above

1. Georgia (2-0) Defeated Samford, 33-0 While Stetson Bennett’s 24-for-34-for-300-yards stat line deserves mention, you should note the Dawgs allowed just 19 rush yards, 128 total yards and just one of 13 third-down conversion attempts against their FCS opponent. 2. Alabama (2-0) Defeated Texas, 20-19 Alabama trailed Texas with...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Tulane vs Alcorn State Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane vs Alcorn State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Tulane (1-0), Alcorn State (0-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
NFL
College Football News

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Gardner-Webb prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Coastal Carolina (1-0), Gardner-Webb (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
CONWAY, SC
247Sports

Week 2 Big 12 Picks

--------------- No. 1 Alabama -20 at Texas, 11 a.m. (FOX) No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. (FS1) Iowa State +3.5 at Iowa, 3 p.m. (BTN) Kansas at West Virginia, 5 p.m. (ESPN+) Yeager: Kansas. Romero: West Virginia. Chapman: West Virginia. Johnson: West Virginia. Massey: West Virginia. --------------- Kent...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Lee Corso tabs B1G program as ‘top-3 job’ in the country

Lee Corso named 3 team college football teams that are the best jobs in the country and a B1G school was one of them. Corso was in an auditorium at the University of Texas and was filmed standing at a podium by ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. Corso marveled at the beauty of the auditorium and noted how Texas was one of the best jobs in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH

