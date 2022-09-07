Read full article on original website
HueMan1911
5d ago
You can sue anyone for anything, whether a lawyer will take the case and/or a judge accept the suit in merit are another matter.
South Carolina woman sentenced after collecting nearly $260,000 in yearslong Social Security fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A 61-year-old South Carolina woman has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for cashing nearly $260,000 in Social Security payments she received after the death of her grandmother. Crystal Deveaux of Eastover was sentenced to 15 months in prison and three years of court-ordered supervision. She pleaded guilty […]
SCDOR: Tax tips for South Carolina seniors and retirees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- According to the U.S. Census, nearly 19% of South Carolina residents are over the age of 65, and state officials want them to know of a few financial perks that accompany retirement. The South Carolina Department of Revenue is offering tax tips that can help older South Carolinians keep more money in […]
The Post and Courier
Arrest made after abuse at care facility
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit ( SCMFCU) has arrested Keontae O. Gaddist. The AG reports 22-year-old Gaddist from Ladson, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. Gaddist was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on September 7, 2022.
2 fastest-growing cities in South Carolina
As we all know, South Carolina is one of the most beautiful southern states because of its beautiful mountain, sea, beach towns, countryside, and big city feel. According to the US Census Bureau, South Carolina is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 5,217,037 residents and the sixth fastest-growing state in America.
The Post and Courier
How a SC Native American tribe came to operate an out-of-state casino
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — On a recent weekday at year-old Two Kings Casino, a steady afternoon crowd shuffled inside a series of temporary red modular buildings to try their luck at some of the 1,000 video slot machines and electronic table games. Customers' faces were lit by the bright...
South Carolina OB-GYNs concerned about proposed abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Natalie Gregory is an OB-GYN in Charleston and described what it was like practicing under South Carolina's Fetal Heartbeat Law, which passed in 2021 and took effect in June. "We've had to stop and consult attorneys and delay people's care while we tried to figure out...
The Post and Courier
SC wood-pellet plant cuts it close in last-ditch bankruptcy sale effort
The war in Ukraine and the resulting energy shortage across Europe are front and center in the bankruptcy of a small South Carolina biomass plant that's been shut down for nearly a year. Jasper Pellets LLC is clinging to the hope that it can find a buyer in short order,...
WLTX.com
Twin infants surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel's law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities confirmed on Friday that twin infant boys have been surrendered under Daniel's Law. The babies were surrendered on Thursday at the AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. One of them weighed 2 pounds, 10.6 ounces, and was 15.75 inches long. The other was 2 pounds, 2.2 ounces in weight, and 13.98 inches long at the time of their birth on July 11.
SC group to discuss threats against a Charleston Co. School board member’s son
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Monday will hold a press conference in response to a threat against a Charleston County School Board member’s son. The SCBAC says that they request Solicitor Scarlet Wilson to order an investigation into the incident. The press conference will begin at 9 […]
blufftontoday.com
Will Alex Murdaugh plead insanity? New motion from state asks defense team about strategy
The State of South Carolina has filed a new motion in the murder case of accused former attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, seeking to force Murdaugh's defense team to share information — and perhaps force their hand to reveal any pending alibi or insanity defense. Murdaugh was indicted on double...
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
SC lawmakers face challenges after execution methods ‘unconstitutional’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Inmates on South Carolina’s death row are waiting to see what their future holds after a judge ruled the state’s execution methods are unconstitutional. The ruling comes months after the state adopted death by firing squad alongside the electric chair as possible execution methods. State leaders now find themselves in a […]
South Carolina store operator failed to report $740K in sales, charged with tax evasion
A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
hbsdealer.com
Carter Lumber growing truss operations in S.C.
The new truss facility will serve most of the coastal Carolinas. Carter Lumber announced that it has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, S.C. The property will house a new component and millwork manufacturing plant. This will be Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant and the company's first in South Carolina.
WSAZ
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate...
