4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-Visit
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
2322 Ravine St 1
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
5042 Princeton Glendal Road
Fully Furnished Rental Property - Great for someone that needs temporary and/or corporate housing. Sold your home and need a place to live for a few months? In town for a short time? This properrty can be leased monthly and includes everything. You will literally just need your clothes and personal items.
783 Delta Ave
783 Delta Ave
Mt. Lookout: Gorgeous One Bed One Bath for lease! - Lovely 1 bed 1 bath Available for October. 783 Delta A private apartment building at the end of a quiet culdesac. Off street parking Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants, etc. Open floor plan. Popular location. $845 is the monthly...
2102 Queen City Avenue
2102 Queen City Avenue
Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
1412 Walnut
1412 Walnut
Top Floor 2BR/2BA on Walnut - Located on walnut street this unit is just blocks away from the heart of OTR and steps from Mecca, Che, The Bagelry and more!. Unit #5 is located on the top floor of the building. Featuring 1,000 square feet of hardwood floors, a full kitchen, central heat and air and more.
4014 Paxton Ave. D
4014 Paxton Ave. D
2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in 4 family building. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, eat-in area off kitchen, window A/C unit, additional storage in garage, garage space additional fee, laundry, heat included, tenant responsible for gas, electric and $30.00 per person per month towards water/sewer usage. Great location, walk to Oakley square, Hyde Park Plaza and more. Easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Not authorized to participate in housing programs or vouchers. Contact to schedule in person walk through and application.
7 Lori Ln
7 Lori Ln
For the remainder of July we are offering move in specials! This property will have some major updates coming in the fall which will make it even nicer. We are offering half off your first month's rent or a free 55 inch flat screen tv to all tenants who sign a lease before the end of July, 2022.
720 Ohio Pike
720 Ohio Pike
Maple Glen Apartments & Townhomes - Property Id: 888794. Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms townhome with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private patio in a wooded setting, washer & dryer hook-up, quiet & safe neighborhood. Conveniently located less than a mile from 275, just minutes from Jungle Jim's, Target, Starbucks, Anderson Town Center and much more. Just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. West Clermont Local School District. Please call Christa @ (513)752-9044 today for more information!!
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
1291 Rutledge Ave 2
1291 Rutledge Ave 2
1291 Rutledge Ave #2, located in Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. This apartment is a second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit will rent for $805, with a $805 deposit. We will have photos and more details on this property the week of 9/20/2022. Please contact 513-741-0240 with questions, interest, or to submit an application.
104 Kaitlin Way,
104 Kaitlin Way,
104 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our recently constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home, open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two-car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Monroe schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
7214 Osceola Drive
7214 Osceola Drive
3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
thexunewswire.com
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
1484 Milton Street,
1484 Milton Street,
1484 Milton St 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Stop in to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Hamilton. This home has laminate, hardwood and tile flooring, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, w/d hookup, full basement, deck, yard and off-street parking, and located in the Fairfield school district. Don't skip by this one at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
1008 Vine Street,
1008 Vine Street,
Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This spacious two-story home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen that has a disposal, dishwasher and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookups, and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance on your next home!
4229 Langland Street,
4229 Langland Street,
4229 Langland St 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) **Move-in Special** - **Full Deposit of $1695, and $1000 off rent for the first month**. Apply today for our 3BR/1BA, home located in Cincinnati. This lovely home has a new roof, updated flooring, an updated electrical, and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with a dishwasher, cabinets, range hood, and disposal. This is also a family room, spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, and a basement! Outside you'll find a rear patio, a nice sized yard perfect for entertaining, and street parking! Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Visit www.bbrents.com to apply!
Fox 19
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
