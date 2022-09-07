Read full article on original website
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
2102 Queen City Avenue
Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
1291 Rutledge Ave 2
1291 Rutledge Ave #2, located in Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. This apartment is a second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit will rent for $805, with a $805 deposit. We will have photos and more details on this property the week of 9/20/2022. Please contact 513-741-0240 with questions, interest, or to submit an application.
730 Ohio Pike
HUGE REMODELED APARTMENT - Property Id: 949437. COMPLETELY REMODELED HUGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment ideally located a mile from I-275. Just minutes from Jungle Jim's, Target, Starbucks, and more. Only 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. West Clermont Local School district. Please call Christa today at (513)752-9044 for more information. I look forward to hearing from you.
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
1484 Milton Street,
1484 Milton St 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Stop in to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Hamilton. This home has laminate, hardwood and tile flooring, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, w/d hookup, full basement, deck, yard and off-street parking, and located in the Fairfield school district. Don't skip by this one at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
5042 Princeton Glendal Road
Fully Furnished Rental Property - Great for someone that needs temporary and/or corporate housing. Sold your home and need a place to live for a few months? In town for a short time? This properrty can be leased monthly and includes everything. You will literally just need your clothes and personal items.
4014 Paxton Ave. D
2nd floor 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in 4 family building. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, eat-in area off kitchen, window A/C unit, additional storage in garage, garage space additional fee, laundry, heat included, tenant responsible for gas, electric and $30.00 per person per month towards water/sewer usage. Great location, walk to Oakley square, Hyde Park Plaza and more. Easy access to highway and just minutes to downtown. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Not authorized to participate in housing programs or vouchers. Contact to schedule in person walk through and application.
1908 Fairfax Avenue,
1908 Fairfax Ave 4BR/1BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon**. Stop out to view our 4BR/1BA home located in Fairfield Twp. This home has laminate flooring, two bedrooms on the main floor, open, eat in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, full basement, and a yard. Don't miss out on this! It won't last long at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
4379 West Eighth Street,
4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
7214 Osceola Drive
3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
4226 W. 8th Street
2BR/1BA Apartment - Remodeled - Wheelchair Accessible - 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - completely remodeled, wheelchair accessible. New windows, updated bathroom. Formal dining room. Garage parking, hardwood floors freshly redone, laundry hook-ups, and yard. Convenient to local schools: Western Hills, Seton, Dater, Carson Elementary, St. Teresa, Dater. Qualification Requirements:. Income...
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
1008 Vine Street,
Apply today at www.bbrents.com for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This spacious two-story home has an updated electrical and plumbing system, an eat-in kitchen that has a disposal, dishwasher and a range hood. This home also has spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookups, and a partial basement. Outside you will find a patio and a yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss your chance on your next home!
5425 Bluesky Dr Unit 22
Beautiful 2BR/1.5Ba Condo for Rent - Property Id: 984363. Beautiful 2 bedroom/1.5 bath in Dent, OH (Westside of Cincinnati). Easy access to Cincinnati via I74, 275, and Ronald Reagan Highway. Close to grocery and local entertainment. Maintenance free with access to HOA maintained grounds and beautiful views from the balcony. Inside has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space, and hardwood flooring. Water bill included in rent! Perfect for couples and small families. Welcome to your new home!
1635 Race St 6
Freshly upgraded Interior Feature Modern cabinets, lighting and timeless hard flooring throughout the home! The homes have nice updated Thick Vinyl Blinds on all the windows. We are located in Avondale near Cincinnati Zoo, Botanical Garden, Xavier University, UC University and the Children's Hospital. Race Street Apartments offers some of the best priced homes in the area. You definitely need to put Race Street Apartments on your must-see list! We have a residential feel.
736 Main Street,
736 Main St First Floor 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Come see our 2BR/1BA duplex located in Hamilton. This home has an updated electrical and plumbing system. Features include an updated eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, disposal and range hood, an updated bathroom, laminate and hardwood flooring, central air, w/d hookup in basement, 2-car detached garage (shared), utility tub, a full shared basement, and has spacious bedrooms! Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
7 Lori Ln
For the remainder of July we are offering move in specials! This property will have some major updates coming in the fall which will make it even nicer. We are offering half off your first month's rent or a free 55 inch flat screen tv to all tenants who sign a lease before the end of July, 2022.
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with flooring, a new roof, newer windows, new siding, an updated kitchen and baths, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, a range hood and has separate dining. The home has spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and utility tub, a full basement, and outside you'll find a storage shed. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
