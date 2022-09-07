Read full article on original website
Related
thexunewswire.com
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
1291 Rutledge Ave 2
1291 Rutledge Ave #2, located in Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. This apartment is a second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit will rent for $805, with a $805 deposit. We will have photos and more details on this property the week of 9/20/2022. Please contact 513-741-0240 with questions, interest, or to submit an application.
thexunewswire.com
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
thexunewswire.com
5042 Princeton Glendal Road
Fully Furnished Rental Property - Great for someone that needs temporary and/or corporate housing. Sold your home and need a place to live for a few months? In town for a short time? This properrty can be leased monthly and includes everything. You will literally just need your clothes and personal items.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thexunewswire.com
730 Ohio Pike
HUGE REMODELED APARTMENT - Property Id: 949437. COMPLETELY REMODELED HUGE 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment ideally located a mile from I-275. Just minutes from Jungle Jim's, Target, Starbucks, and more. Only 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. West Clermont Local School district. Please call Christa today at (513)752-9044 for more information. I look forward to hearing from you.
thexunewswire.com
2102 Queen City Avenue
Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
thexunewswire.com
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been updated with flooring, and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. The home also has separate dining, spacious bedrooms, central air, walk-in closets, w/d hook-up, a partial basement, a detached 2-car garage, and a yard that is perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this beautiful home! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
thexunewswire.com
1412 Walnut
Top Floor 2BR/2BA on Walnut - Located on walnut street this unit is just blocks away from the heart of OTR and steps from Mecca, Che, The Bagelry and more!. Unit #5 is located on the top floor of the building. Featuring 1,000 square feet of hardwood floors, a full kitchen, central heat and air and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
7214 Osceola Drive
3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
thexunewswire.com
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
thexunewswire.com
1484 Milton Street,
1484 Milton St 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Stop in to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Hamilton. This home has laminate, hardwood and tile flooring, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, w/d hookup, full basement, deck, yard and off-street parking, and located in the Fairfield school district. Don't skip by this one at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
7 Lori Ln
For the remainder of July we are offering move in specials! This property will have some major updates coming in the fall which will make it even nicer. We are offering half off your first month's rent or a free 55 inch flat screen tv to all tenants who sign a lease before the end of July, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
783 Delta Ave
Mt. Lookout: Gorgeous One Bed One Bath for lease! - Lovely 1 bed 1 bath Available for October. 783 Delta A private apartment building at the end of a quiet culdesac. Off street parking Walking distance to parks, shops, restaurants, etc. Open floor plan. Popular location. $845 is the monthly...
thexunewswire.com
6399 Thoroughbred Lane
Exclusive Patio home in top local neighborhood of Carriage Hill. Lease-purchase available. - Brand New Construction in Carriage Hill! The Beaufort has an open floorplan that flows effortlessly from the foyer into the kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen will quickly become your favorite space, boasting a large island, stainless steel appliances, and tons of cabinet space. Entertain friends in the spacious family room, featuring a 12' sliding glass door leading to the screened in porch. Leave the glass door open in nice weather to transform the family room into large area. Master retreat with vaulted ceiling. This Property is also available completely furnished for $1500 per month more. Third Bedroom would be added to the walkout basement.
thexunewswire.com
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
thexunewswire.com
5425 Bluesky Dr Unit 22
Beautiful 2BR/1.5Ba Condo for Rent - Property Id: 984363. Beautiful 2 bedroom/1.5 bath in Dent, OH (Westside of Cincinnati). Easy access to Cincinnati via I74, 275, and Ronald Reagan Highway. Close to grocery and local entertainment. Maintenance free with access to HOA maintained grounds and beautiful views from the balcony. Inside has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space, and hardwood flooring. Water bill included in rent! Perfect for couples and small families. Welcome to your new home!
thexunewswire.com
1425 Main Street
Top Floor Loft Style Apt in the Heart of OTR! - This spacious and airy top floor loft is located in the heart of Over-the-Rhine on Main Street, near shops, restaurants and just blocks to the Vine street bars and eateries. On the left, past the spacious bathroom you'll find...
thexunewswire.com
4226 W. 8th Street
2BR/1BA Apartment - Remodeled - Wheelchair Accessible - 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - completely remodeled, wheelchair accessible. New windows, updated bathroom. Formal dining room. Garage parking, hardwood floors freshly redone, laundry hook-ups, and yard. Convenient to local schools: Western Hills, Seton, Dater, Carson Elementary, St. Teresa, Dater. Qualification Requirements:. Income...
Lucius Q to Open Second Location in Factory 52 Norwood Development
Popular Pendleton barbecue spot Lucius Q is set to open a second location. This second spot will be inside Norwood’s 20-acre mixed-used development Factory 52 already has many new businesses announced including Fretboard Brewing, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams and Asheville-based Hi-Wire Brewing.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
Comments / 0