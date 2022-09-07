Read full article on original website
How the Web3 Stack Extends the Web to the Blockchain
Web3 consists of frameworks and components that integrate the current “web” (i.e. world wide web) to the blockchain. This is not a replacement for the current web (called Web2), but is an extension. This enables what are called Decentralized Applications or dApps. A dApp runs on top of the Web3 stack which in turn can be built on top of Web2. This allows support for standard web protocols (e.g. HTTP) as the underlying layer for Web3 dApps.
What Does a Blockchain Engineer Do
You may have heard of blockchain technology in the context of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, but blockchain has applications far beyond digital currency. In fact, blockchain is being used or explored for use in a wide variety of industries, from banking to healthcare to real estate. Given the vast potential...
The Blockchain Trilemma: Could Layer 0 Be the Solution for Mass Adoption
As blockchain technology booms, blockchain solutions like Ethereum are running into trouble. The Proof of Work consensus that Ethereum is built on has been one of the pillars of blockchain technology. But this type of consensus consumes a vast amount of energy per transaction. Because of its linear structure, the...
Blockchain In Bullet Points
The headline is not an outrageous claim to get your attention. Read on to find out for yourself. A blockchain is a chain that is made up of blocks linked together!. These blocks contain data. The blockchain is a chain of blocks that contain data. Let's pause here for now.
Understanding Layer 2 Scaling Solutions and Zero-Knowledge Technology
Layer 2 (L2) Scalability solutions add new protocols to an existing blockchain. They employ the basic protocol as a foundation for additional layers of decentralized security. Taking transactions off the main chain can reduce costs while speeds are improved. Zero-knowledge (ZKP) technology allows developers to scale their dapps (via faster transactions and lower costs) while inheriting the security of the main blockchain. With these features, teams may develop dApps that are as feature-rich as traditional platforms while maintaining the benefits of decentralization.
The Top 5 Use Cases of Blockchain Technology Beyond Cryptocurrency
Blockchain technology has been instrumental in changing the way we view finance. Let's take a look at what else can be achieved using it. As we know, blockchain is a digital public ledger that stores data securely, making it almost impossible to hack or alter without authorization. Since its inception in 1992-93, it has evolved dramatically and made its mark in promoting cryptocurrency. Even the ones who are critical of this change cannot deny the potential of using blockchain for other use cases. In this article, we will discuss how this revolutionary technology is changing business processes beyond cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency Regulations: A Ruse Or An Essential To Decentralized Finance?
The concept of has been a controversial subject matter that crypto enthusiasts and regulators have debated and are still constantly discussing until now. Many wonder if DeFi could exist with regulations and remain tagged "decentralized." The premises of these debates aren't precisely far-fetched, as it could be said that crypto regulations might hinder innovations, going against the true essence of cryptocurrencies:
Are Autonomous Smart Contracts the Future of Blockchain Technology?
Blockchain technology has permeated the modern world and is radically transforming the financial ecosystem. Inspired by the dream of a decentralized and democratized method of dealing with financial services (to prevent recurrent overexertion and even outright malpractices by centralized financial institutions), blockchain technology has evidently made giant strides over the last couple of decades.
Investing in Web3 with Midas Investment CEO Iakov Levin
Iakov Levin is the CEO of Midas.Investment, a custodial CeDefi investment platform offering yields on cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Midas' mission is to bridge CeFi with the transparency of DeFi. CeDeFi strategies combine simplicity of CeFi, expertise of asset managements and transparency. APR can be boosted by 25% if user picks rewards in Midas token. Slogging AMA occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability.
Ethereum, Smart Contracts, and Audit Services
If you have any involvement in the business world, chances are you've at least heard of Ethereum. It is a cryptocurrency that has been making waves lately because of its unique features. But what exactly is Ethereum? And more importantly, what do you need to know about it?. In this...
DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers
Decentralized finance (DeFi) can be defined as an ecosystem of protocols, applications, investors and traders that use smart contracts to perform financial transactions in an open, permissionless and transparent way. The main quality of DeFi is, as the name suggests,” decentralization” There is no intermediary company standing between transactions to collect user data or to profit from transaction fees. DeFi uses cryptocurrencies instead of state-issued fiat money. This makes DeFi more flexible and interoperable compared to FinTech solutions.
Startups: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Launch a Project in a Bear Market
The crypto market is going through a difficult period. The collapse of Terra in May brought down not only the promising DeFi market but also affected the entire industry. The war in Ukraine and record inflation also do not cheer up investors and market rates. The young history of cryptocurrencies has already proven that market sentiment is cyclical and replaces each other. In the article, I try to find out why despite the bear market and the impending crypto winter, businesses should not turn off their projects in the crypto industry and Web 3.0.
What Does a Free Economic Zone Mean For Miners?
Free economic zones are attractive to bitcoin miners because they offer low tax rates and other incentives, with the inclusion of affordable power. They are usually located near the coast or a major river, and often have access to cheap labour, infrastructure, and land. Armenia has allowed the creation of a Free Economic Zone in Hrazdan with unique conditions such as 0% income tax and 0% VAT, 0% import and export duties, and. 0% property and real estate taxes for the next 25 years.
The Noonification: How to Win at the Crypto Investment Game (9/2/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Can Apps Survive without Tricking Users to Subscribe?. By...
Stablecoins, the Dollar, and the Top 5 Ideas to Watch Out for in the Second Half of 2022
At the time of writing, the big three stablecoins are in third, fourth, and eighth places in Coinmarketcap’s top 10. Stablecoins also produced the Terra/ Luna collapse, one of 2022’s biggest failures and most fascinating stories. A way to manage crypto’s trademark volatility, what a concept.
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party
Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do
“Currently, more than 10 million Russians have cryptocurrency wallets that hold more than 10 trillion rubles worth of cryptocurrency.”. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Meanwhile, Bloomberg wrote in February that the Kremlin and the government estimate the Russian cryptocurrency market at $214 billion (16.5 trillion rubles at the exchange rate...
What Advantage Do Programmable NFTs Bring to Users?
Talking about Programmable NFTs with Raunaq Vaisoha, Co-founder at Revise. Ishan Pandey: Hi Raunaq. Welcome to our series “Behind the Startup.” Please tell us about your background and the inspiration behind Revise?. Raunaq Vaisoha: I’m a second-time crypto entrepreneur and have been in the space since 2013. In...
Top Reasons to Farm on NEAR Protocol
The number of blockchains that developers can build on is growing every single day, each with their own distinct features and capabilities. So why do we think farming on NEAR is the best choice? Well, no matter what perspective you use the blockchain comes out on top — in this article, we’ll explore the concrete reasons why.
Solo Staking on Ethereum and Earning Rewards Using Infura After The Merge
Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (dubbed The Merge) is easily the most significant and anticipated improvement of the blockchain network since its genesis in 2015. The Merge has been in the works for as long as Ethereum has been live, and it will occur at Total Terminal Difficulty (TTD) 58750000000000000000000, or somewhere between .
