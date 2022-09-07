ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSMV

Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
WSMV

Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents per gallon on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month...
WSMV

Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
NASHVILLE, TN

