Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
MTSU professor sues State Rep. for blocking him on Facebook, claims First Amendment violation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee State University Professor is suing a Tennessee State Representative after claiming that the Representative violated his First Amendment rights after blocking him on Facebook. Court documents obtained by WSMV4 showed in September 2021, Dean Fox, a Mass Communications professor at MTSU, was blocked...
WSMV
Fort Care honors Tennessee National Guard with grocery giveaway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fort Care honored the Tennessee National Guard with a grocery package giveaway on Sunday. Fort Care gave food to the soldiers and families that are part of the Tennessee National Guard and thanked them for what they do. The tribute was one of appreciation in honor of 9/11 and what it means to the country.
WSMV
Gas prices continue to fall in Tennessee, down 11 cents in past week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee gas prices continued their downward trend last week, falling nearly 11 cents per gallon on average, according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. The Tennessee Gas Price Average is now $3.26 which is nearly 27 cents less expensive than one month...
WSMV
Suspect arrested after leading Middle Tennessee officials on chase through several counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after they led officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department on a car chase that spanned through several counties. Officials with the Mount Juliet Police Department said that overnight a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Semi-truck driver arrested after leading multi-state chase, causing damage to several vehicles
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man driving a semi-tractor-trailer was arrested after they caused a lot of damage after crashing into several vehicles and leading law enforcement on a multi-state chase. Around 6 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department received several 911 calls about a semi tractor-trailer that was driving recklessly...
WSMV
Suspect arrested after lengthy pursuit through several counties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old Nashville man was arrested after leading Mt. Juliet officers on a car chase that spanned several counties. According to the Mount Juliet Police Department, a driver in a red Ford Mustang drove away from officers and tried to strike their vehicles twice in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Comments / 0