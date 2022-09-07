Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
thexunewswire.com
5042 Princeton Glendal Road
Fully Furnished Rental Property - Great for someone that needs temporary and/or corporate housing. Sold your home and need a place to live for a few months? In town for a short time? This properrty can be leased monthly and includes everything. You will literally just need your clothes and personal items.
thexunewswire.com
2322 Ravine St 1
1 BED IN A 5 BED HOUSE - READY NOW - Property Id: 916478. MOV EIN NOW, Each bedroom is $650 - 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 kitchens on UC campus, fresh paint, walk to class, washer dryer coin laundry on property. 2 car garage off, street parking. All bedrooms...
thexunewswire.com
5109 Peters Cartridge Factory 1409 Grandin Road
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
thexunewswire.com
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thexunewswire.com
7 Lori Ln
For the remainder of July we are offering move in specials! This property will have some major updates coming in the fall which will make it even nicer. We are offering half off your first month's rent or a free 55 inch flat screen tv to all tenants who sign a lease before the end of July, 2022.
thexunewswire.com
1291 Rutledge Ave 2
1291 Rutledge Ave #2, located in Cincinnati, Ohio 45205. This apartment is a second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The unit will rent for $805, with a $805 deposit. We will have photos and more details on this property the week of 9/20/2022. Please contact 513-741-0240 with questions, interest, or to submit an application.
thexunewswire.com
2102 Queen City Avenue
Introducing The New Queen City Ridge Apartments!!! - Welcome home to this Queen City Gem! The Queen City Ridge Apartments offer best-in-class amenities paired with a incredible location to every resident that calls this community home. Queen City Ridge is just steps away from the $193 Million Dollar Lick Run Greenway project which adds more than one mile of walking trails, water features, gardens, and outdoor facilities to the list of available amenities.
thexunewswire.com
7214 Osceola Drive
3 Bed house for rent in Madeira - 3 Bed, 1 Bath house for rent in Madeira - Madeira school district. Traditional brick home with formal dining room, nicely sized kitchen, full basement, and kitchen walks out to deck and large yard. Detached 1 car garage. Quiet residential area. Please...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thexunewswire.com
1484 Milton Street,
1484 Milton St 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Stop in to view our cute and cozy 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Hamilton. This home has laminate, hardwood and tile flooring, an updated open kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, w/d hookup, full basement, deck, yard and off-street parking, and located in the Fairfield school district. Don't skip by this one at this price! Visit us at BBRents.com to apply!
thexunewswire.com
1313-1315 Main St
Spacious Efficiency on Main Street - Unit #2 is an oversized efficiency in a key location with a short walking distance to many OTR favorites. A communal courtyard greets you past the gated entry and holds the door to the building. This studio is on the 2nd floor and offers gas heat, a slate gray painted floor and views of Main Street. It includes 3-rooms; A kitchen and dining area are the first areas your walk into, with a gas stove as well as enough space for a dining room table. The bedroom and living area are in the next room with a lofted bed and plenty of storage space.
thexunewswire.com
1509 Republic St 5
AMAZING 2 bed 2 1/2 bath in OTR!! - Property Id: 552586. Fantastic Loft in OTR! Check out this 2-story 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath unit! Top quality finishes with hardwood floors and exposed brick. Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Full baths are both en-suite. Owner pays water, trash and sewer. Washer & Dryer in unit!! Unit has private basement access for storage. Enjoy living within walking distance of Washington Park, Vine St shopping, restaurants and more. Minimum 1 year lease.
thexunewswire.com
1127 Ross Avenue,
1127 Ross Ave 2BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon**. Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply for our 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Hamilton, OH! This beauty has updated flooring, an updated electrical and plumbing system, an updated kitchen with a dishwasher, and disposal, a family room, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a huge yard, and has street-parking!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thexunewswire.com
720 Ohio Pike
Maple Glen Apartments & Townhomes - Property Id: 888794. Beautiful newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms townhome with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private patio in a wooded setting, washer & dryer hook-up, quiet & safe neighborhood. Conveniently located less than a mile from 275, just minutes from Jungle Jim's, Target, Starbucks, Anderson Town Center and much more. Just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. West Clermont Local School District. Please call Christa @ (513)752-9044 today for more information!!
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family’s bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio received a call about an unusual intruder when a family found a coyote hiding behind the toilet in their bathroom. The Trenton Police Department shared photos of the coyote on its Facebook page. In the post, police said they were called early Friday morning to a home after the animal was found in a bathroom on the home’s first floor. Not wanting to get close, the resident called the police.
thexunewswire.com
5425 Bluesky Dr Unit 22
Beautiful 2BR/1.5Ba Condo for Rent - Property Id: 984363. Beautiful 2 bedroom/1.5 bath in Dent, OH (Westside of Cincinnati). Easy access to Cincinnati via I74, 275, and Ronald Reagan Highway. Close to grocery and local entertainment. Maintenance free with access to HOA maintained grounds and beautiful views from the balcony. Inside has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, garbage disposal, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, plenty of storage space, and hardwood flooring. Water bill included in rent! Perfect for couples and small families. Welcome to your new home!
thexunewswire.com
4379 West Eighth Street,
4379 West Eighth St 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati. This home has a 1 car detached garage, off-street parking, and has been completely updated with flooring and an updated electrical and plumbing system. The remodeled eat in kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, a disposal, and a range hood. This home also has a full basement, a family room, spacious bedrooms, central air, w/d hookup, and a separate dining area! Visit us at www.bbrents.com to apply!
Fox 19
30 to 50 cars go up in flames in massive Lockland business fire
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - Firefighters have put out the fire at a Lockland business where large clouds of smoke could be seen from far away. The fire broke out at 524 N Wayne Avenue in Lockland around 12 p.m. Friday, according to Lockland Fire Chief Doug Wehmeyer. A Google search of that address shows a business, Arise Auto Center, is at that address. The business’s Facebook page says they are an auto recycling company.
thexunewswire.com
3382 McHenry Avenue
Vista West Apartments Homes! Lease Today! - Welcome to the Newly Renovated Vista West Apartment Homes! Located with easy access to major thoroughfares and just minutes away from local shopping and entertainment outlets, the Vista West Apartment Homes are ready to welcome you. Professionally managed with spacious, renovated two-bedroom apartment homes available for immediate move-ins.
UC: Repairs on troubled apartment complex to be done by end of month
Water leaks from the HVAC and sprinkler systems caused damage to a number of apartments this summer, delaying move-in for some students, according to UC and complex owner-manager Yugo USA.
Fire crews battle early morning house fire in Dayton
DAYTON — A house is damaged after a fire in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 4000 block of Larkspur Drive just before 6:45 a.m., according to Montgomery County dispatch. When crews arrived on scene they reported flames and smoke coming...
Comments / 0