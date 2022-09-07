Read full article on original website
Meet The Elon Musk Deep Fakes Being Used To Promote Crypto Scams
Crypto scams are a pervasive problem that the industry has had a hard time shaking off. Even when the scams get popular enough that investors no longer fall for them, the scammers come out with even more sophisticated versions of their scams to lure unsuspecting investors. The use of prominent figures such as Elon Musk to perpetuate these scams is in no way new, but scammers have now taken this further by using deep fake technology to impersonate the billionaire.
Cardano, Bitcoin, and Big Eyes – Three Crypto Tokens to Watch This Crypto Winter
The crypto winter has left a lot of investors scrambling to get more out of their portfolios. With the huge price slashes, crypto tokens have experienced, it is normal for investors to feel fear and uncertainty. As the crypto winter continues to affect token prices, investors are advised not to miss this opportunity to buy the dip. They should embrace the price discounts on token prices and load up on good projects that are currently trading below their value. Before purchasing any crypto tokens, investors are encouraged to conduct thorough research into the projects to prevent the purchase of duds or poor projects. Fundamentals, use cases, and tokenomics are three areas investors should investigate before allocating capital to any project.
What Crypto Platforms Have the Best Chance of Mass Adoption?
Even though many people see cryptocurrencies as speculative vehicles, the concept was created for an entirely different purpose. Unlike TradFi, crypto wants to achieve mass adoption and establish financial inclusion. Moreover, it still has the potential to become a more stable and sustainable form of finance, although there are some bumps along the road.
Crypto Scam: U.S. Senators Ask Mark Zuckerberg What Meta Is Doing To Stop It
Crypto scam is always a pain the neck, especially for these guardians of the law. They want answers and as part of their inquiry, they’re turning their attention to the world’s 16th wealthiest man. Democratic senators from the United States Senate questioned Mark Zuckerberg, the chief executive officer...
Why Dogecoin Co-Creator Is Accusing Mark Cuban Of Scamming Investors
Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has once again taken to the Internet to spew his disdain for the cryptocurrency industry. This time, he lashes out at Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks. In an interview with Business Insider, the Adobe specialist stated that billionaire entrepreneur Cuban and other prominent investors...
Bridge (BRG) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Bridge (BRG) on September 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BRG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As the most public oracle on BNB chain, Bridge (BRG)...
Why Bitcoin Casinos Are Proving To Be A Better Alternative
Bitcoin casinos are becoming increasingly popular due to their plethora of advantages. With the more mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, these casinos have been able to plug a significant gap in the gambling industry. For many, the fact that they have to input their personal banking information into online casinos to...
Consider These Tokens for Massive Profits- Tamadoge, Theta, and Big Eyes
By making the correct investment in the right project, many people have found success in the cryptocurrency market. It is no news that investing in cryptocurrencies is one of the best ways to earn loads of money. This fact has been known for the past few years, so many investors have used it to their advantage.
Cuteness As An Instrument For Bullish Crypto Markets With Big Eyes Coin, Tamadoge And How Solana’s Roadmap Helps It Gain
Meme coins have capitalized on the cuteness of dogs for a while, we’re starting to see pups enter the fold in addition to the apes like Apecoin (APE). Perhaps there’s something inside the human psyche that attracts us to the cuteness of animals, and this has contributed to cryptocurrency in many ways.
Crypto Community Condemns Exchanges Over PR Stunt On LUNC Tax Burn
Recently, Edward Kim, a Terra (LUNC) community member, gave a proposal that will help revive the digital asset. Kim proposed a 1.2% tax burn implementation for all the on-chain LUNC transactions. The collapse of the algorithmic stablecoin Terra and its ecosystem brought billions of dollars in losses. The entire crypto...
Investment Giant Fidelity Could Allow Bitcoin Trading On Its Platform
Fidelity Investments might provide its clients with access to Bitcoin trading via its brokerage platform, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The firm has been highly engaged in crypto markets, and already announced products that will provide their wealthy clients with exposure to the cryptocurrency. The new...
Why Devere CEO Doesn’t Hesitate In Buying The Bitcoin Dip
The big boss of Devere Group has confirmed that he is buying the Bitcoin dip in a blog post published this week, undeterred by the ongoing crypto bear market. Nigel Green, the chief executive officer of Devere Group – a financial advisory and asset management firm – explained why he is purchasing more of the world’s leading digital currency despite a market sell-off.
Bitcoinist Book Club: “The Bitcoin Standard” (Ch. 9, Part 2, Instant Settlement)
It’s time for The Bitcoin Standard to speculate. How can bitcoin’s status as a store of value and even as an international reserve currency evolve in the future? As the asset and the network prove their value as a new alternative to traditional finance, the world will look at bitcoin in a new light. How will legacy players react as they understand the new kid on the block’s superiority?
Algorand Revealed Investments Worth $35M In Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation has disclosed that it has invested $35 million in USD coin (USDC) in the beleaguered crypto lender Hodlnaut. The cryptocurrency lending firm had paused its withdrawals earlier last month. Algorand is a blockchain infrastructure which has embedded smart contract functionality. The Foundation is a non-profit community organisation...
Fast-growing Crypto asset custody solution HyperBC has obtained Lithuanian Financial License
HyperBC Group has acquired a Lithuanian license no. 305790868 to expedite its global compliance operations. The company has obtained a license that will enable it to provide crypto custody asset solutions within a regulatory framework. As a pioneering asset custody solution provider, HyperBC facilitates businesses to securely store their crypto assets with risk control technology and custom and scalable solutions.
