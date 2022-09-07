AirPods Pro 2: Apple launches new earphones it claims are ‘most advanced yet’

Apple has launched a new version of the AirPods Pro, with a range of new upgrades.

The new earphones are the “most advanced yet”, said Apple, because of a range of features such as new processor.

That will allow for better audio quality, twice the noise cancelling and better spatial audio, Apple said.

When users don’t want to cancel all noise, the earphones can use a new “adaptive transparency” mode. That will tune out loud noises such as construction work, but allow people to hear important sounds such as other people or vehicles, for instance.

Apple has also added a touch control to the stalks that come out of the earphones. That can be used to increase the volume, for instance.

They also have longer battery life than the existing version, Apple said. They will work for up to six hours – a 33 per cent improvement on the previous version.

The case in which the earphones charge has also been improved. It can now be found using the “Find My” app, and includes a speaker that can be used to find the case as well as indicating when charging has started or finished.

The case can also charge using the Apple Watch’s charger, Apple said.

Apple said that it would also allow people to recycle their AirPods, either by taking them to a store or sending them in. The environmental impact of the AirPods has been intensely criticised – eventually, their small batteries will die, making them useless, and there is no way to change them.

The new AirPods Pro will cost $299 and will open for pre-order on 9 September. They will be available on 23 September, Apple said.