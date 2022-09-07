ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Award-Winning Holocaust Documentary Has Nashville Ties

“Three Minutes: A Lengthening,” which won the inaugural award from Yad Vashem for Cinematic Excellence in a Holocaust Documentary earlier this year, will screen at The Belcourt Theater on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 pm, followed by Q&A with author Glenn Kurtz. The film is narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and co-produced by Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).
NPT and the Gordon JCC Present: THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST. The Gordon JCC and Nashville Public Television invite the community to a special preview of THE U.S. AND THE HOLOCAUST, a new documentary by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick & Sarah Botstein, on Wednesday, September 14 at 7PM in the Gordon JCC’s Pargh Auditorium. In addition to the preview, the even…
