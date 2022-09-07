Read full article on original website
'It came from the gut': New mother Jennifer Lawrence returns with 'Causeway'
When Jennifer Lawrence was offered a script about a wounded US Army engineer who returns from Afghanistan to a strained relationship with her mother, she was on a sabbatical from acting and not yet a parent. - Motherhood - But she also partly drew on her own childhood for the role in "Causeway," in which Lynsey has a fractious relationship with her unreliable mother.
Trace Adkins taught Susan Sarandon about country music
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Susan Sarandon said Trace Adkins taught her about the country music world. The two co-star in Monarch, premiering Sunday on Fox. "I love the storytelling of country-western music," Sarandon said in a recent Television Critics Association panel. "I never knew it in depth or anything. I've smoked a joint with Willie Nelson. That was about the deepest I got."
