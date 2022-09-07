Read full article on original website
ehstigertimesonline.com
Tigers Take Back The Lead to Win Their First Home Game
The Edwardsville Tigers shut out Highland in their first home game of the season, winning 31-28. Last Friday marked the second game of the Edwardsville Tigers football season, and the first home game. The players stepped back on the field to play the Highland Bulldogs in what would end up being a close game.
Collinsville High School students make history by going gold
Friday night’s game against Alton High School took on a different look. Many fans were wearing gold-colored t-shirts to raise awareness about childhood cancer.
New sports reporter Ahmad Hicks joins FOX 9 team from St. Louis
The Twin Cities' FOX affiliate announced Wednesday that Ahmad Hicks is joining the station, which follows the departure of anchor Hobie Artigue in June. He'll be joining a team that includes Jim Rich, Dawn Mitchell and Pierre Noujaim. "I’m excited to join the FOX 9 team and cover everything the...
The ‘Piasa Bird’ still sits on Mississippi bluffs after centuries
ALTON, Ill. — What is more terrifying than a flying dragon, with a human face, that lifts people off the ground and takes them back to its nest?. This is what was drawn on the bluffs high above the Mississippi. How the image first got there is still a mystery but the legend of the mural has been passed down for hundreds of years.
newschannel20.com
Teens arrested due to fight after Lanphier vs. MacArthur game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department responded to a fight at Southeast High School Friday night. We're told that a fight broke out after a football game between Lanphier High School and MacArthur High School. Police say the fight was started by two juveniles, then more people...
advantagenews.com
Edwardsville car show and cruise today
The 3rd annual Kicks on 66 Ultra Car Show and Cruise is happening today in Edwardsville. It’s promoted as the place to see some of the brightest, boldest, and best vintage and modern cars around. It’s held at the On the Hill Golf Course, American Legion Post 199, on Illinois 157.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie man new permanent deacon at local parishes
Deacon Sean A. Caveny, MAPT, has been appointed to assist Fr. Thomas Hagstrom, V.F. with the parishes of St. Michael’s, Staunton, Sacred Heart, Livingston and St. John Paul II in Mt. Olive by Bishop Thomas J. Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois. Deacon Caveny was ordained in June of 2012. He...
principiacollege.edu
A Mammoth of a Discovery at Principia College
While collecting topsoil for a construction project, Michael Towell of the Facilities Department Infrastructure Crew, spotted what he thought might be bone fragments on the ground. After Towell alerted his supervisors to the discovery, Principia quickly moved to secure the site and call in Dr. Melissa Pardi, curator of geology for the Illinois State Museum in Springfield. She concluded that the fragments. She concluded that the fragments of ivory are the remains of a large tusk, probably of a mammoth or a mastodon.
Illinois Business Journal
SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
Brave Illinois Girl Refuses to Admit Flaming Cheetos are Too Hot
This young Illinois girl is a trooper. She's too tough to admit that the flaming Cheetos she's chowing down on are way too hot for her even though her face says otherwise as a viral video shows. According to the video description, this fun Cheetos moment happened in Odin, Illinois....
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 28-September 3, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Donald Lloyd, 43 of Staunton, is charged with residential burglary and criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with an August 27 incident.
FOX2now.com
Clouds and sun in the morning, rain possible in the afternoon
ST. LOUIS — Clouds and sun mix this morning. Highs today are in the mid-80s with showers and a few storms increasing a bit later through the afternoon. Much of the day will be dry for STL with rain chances for the metro higher this afternoon/early evening. The majority of the rain will fall south/southeast of STL.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Chance of rain and storms over the weekend
There is a chance of rain and storms in the St. Louis area this week. Temperatures rise starting Monday.
wmay.com
Weekend Event At Military Museum To Go Off With A Bang
A weekend event in Springfield will make some noise. The Illinois State Military Museum will feature a display and demonstration of field artillery. There will be displays of various types of artillery used in different conflicts over the years, and two firing demonstrations are planned. The museum advises visitors to bring their own protection… and warns that firing the M119 artillery will likely cause car alarms in the vicinity to go off.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
Viking Cruise line adds stop in Alton, IL
Two other cruise lines, American Queen Voyages and American Cruise line, have had an economic impact of almost 7-million dollars on the region, with around 60 cruises coming through the area in the last few months.
Southern Illinois Town Warns Outsiders to Stay Away from Seven Gates of Hell
Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger wondering if I had ever heard of a dark and chilling urban legend in Illinois involving seven bridges. If not, the video would explain it all. The Seven Gates of Hell are located just outside of Collinsville, Illinois. Each of the...
One shot and killed in Granite City, Illinois
ST. LOUIS – One person was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Granite City, Illinois. The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. on East 25th Street. Police took one person into custody, but they have not released any other information. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three Centralia schools locked down Thursday following two separate incidents
Centralia Police Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says three schools in Centralia went on lockdown Thursday following two separate incidents that ended up being unfounded. Centralia Junior High and BCMW Head Start in the former Field School Building went on lockdown around 11:40 Thursday morning after Centralia Police received a call from a residence in the 1200 block of South Lincoln that she saw a rifle sitting on her porch. When police arrived, there was no gun and no one around the porch. Whritenour says in an overabundance of caution, the Junior High which is three blocks away through a wooded area, and the Head Start building which is a little further away were placed on lockdown. Centralia Police searched the wooded area and around other area houses without finding anything. A neighbor who had watched police arrive at the home told them there had been no one else around the house. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes after it started.
When could it snow in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. In fact, the earliest measurable snowfall in the St. Louis area happened on October 20, 1916. During most years the snow starts falling in December.
