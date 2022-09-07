Read full article on original website
Camp Davis Summer 2022 was our Best Summer Yet!
While the fun and ruach of Camp Davis Summer 2022 is over, there is much to celebrate as we head into the Fall. The new Camp Davis Leadership -- Camp Director Andrew Fishman and Assistant Director Max O'Dell -- took camp in a new and exciting direction, much to the delight of the campers and their families.
