Narcity
Ryan Reynolds Says We Should Put This Famous Canuck On Our Coins If We Mint New Currency
The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II had some Canadians wondering — what happens to our currency given that she's on the back of some of our coins and bills?. Over on Twitter, @ivortossell asked who should be put on the coin if we opted to not place Charles on the currency.
Narcity
This Boozy New Tour Near Ottawa Comes With So Many Tastings & Here's A First Look
There are hidden gems on the other side of the Ottawa River, and this boozy new tour will guide you to some seriously good times. The Gatineau Beer Tour is a brand-new experience created by Aventure Outaouais, and Narcity got a first look at the adventure. The tour runs every...
Narcity
Anna Kendrick Got Stuck In An Elevator During TIFF & It Looked Like A Nightmare (VIDEO)
Suppose your worst fear is getting stuck in an elevator, which is understandable. But, what if Anna Kendrick's there too?. The Alice, Darling star found herself in that exact pickle on Sunday afternoon after the lift she was using, uhm, just stopped working. So much for that carefully organized schedule!
Narcity
A Canadian Company Is Planning Luxury Moon-Themed Resorts & The Pics Are Out Of This World
If you've ever dreamt about what it's like to step on the moon, one Canadian company has devised a pretty unique way for you to find out. Canada-based Architectural Design and Intellectual Property Licensor, Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR), is currently reaching for the stars with ambitious plans for a moon-shaped mega-resort.
New The Rings of Power footage teases Adar commanding the Orcs
A new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power teaser trailer has revealed more about the mysterious villain introduced in episode 3. So far, Adar – played by Game of Thrones' Joseph Mawle – has been a complete enigma: a clear view of his face hasn't even been shown yet.
Narcity
'Karen's Diner' Is Coming To Calgary & You'll Get The Rudest Service Of Your Life
A brand-new dining experience is coming to Calgary and while many strive for amazing service, this spot is taking a completely different approach. Pop-up restaurant, Karen's Diner, has travelled all over the world and it's now heading to the city in November. Get ready, because great food and "awful service" are guaranteed.
Narcity
A Ukrainian Refugee Shared His Fav Tim Hortons Donut & Joked Canadians Haven't Been 'Honest'
If you grew up in Canada, you likely already know what your favourite Tim Hortons treat is, but if you're a newcomer like Semion, finding out which donut you like best is definitely a fun experiment. On his TikTok account @newcanadians, where he describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring...
