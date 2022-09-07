“Turtle” is in a race against the town to clean up his weed filled lot. For over a year, Saratoga’s town council has been at odds with Seth “Turtle” Johnson over his property at First and Hickory. The town wants Johnson, of Slow and Steady Law Office LLC, to remove the weeds and debris that have become an eyesore and a potential hazard, especially to neighbors.

