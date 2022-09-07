ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTBS

Suspect identified in death of Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Michael Rachal, 20, on a charge of second-degree murder. Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at her home in the 800 block of Wyngate...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Warrant issued for suspect who allegedly fatally shot woman in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A warrant has been issued in the Shreveport shooting that left one woman dead. The Shreveport Police Department says a warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Michael Rachall in connection to the fatal shooting in Cedar Grove. Investigators say he is wanted for one count of second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Prator: Substitute PE teacher arrested for encouraging bullying

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested a substitute physical education teacher who encouraged students to commit battery and bully a classmate, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. According to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division, the incident happened at North Caddo Elementary Middle School...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Homicide victim found by roadside in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas - The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Saturday night. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, around 9 p.m., deputies responded to Herschel McCoy Rd. in the Diana area regarding an unresponsive man near the roadway. When officials...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Woman shot, killed in Shreveport Wednesday night identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in the 800 block of Wyngate Circle. Authorities are searching for the shooter. Police say Makaree Rayson was shot three times and died at the scene. She is the seventh homicide victim so far in...
KSLA

1 dead, 1 injured in wreck north of Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - One person is dead and another was injured in a wreck just north of Texarkana that happened late on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at the entranceway to I-49 and Highway 71 north of Texarkana. The crash involved two pickup trucks. One person was killed, and another was injured, officials say.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Coroner IDs woman fatally shot in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday night in Shreveport‘s Cedar Grove neighborhood. The coroner’s office says officers called to the 800 block of Wyngate Circle to investigate reports of gunfire arrived to find 21-year-old Makaree Rayson suffering three gunshot wounds to the neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Fire Fighters battle Greenwood house fire

GREENWOOD, La. - A fire broke out in the attic of a home on the 8200 block of Sophie Lane around 10:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. According to Greenwood Police the Caddo Fire Department, all residents and pets were able to evacuate on their own. No one was injured in the fire. But the house suffered heavy water damage, and the flames caused damage to the attic area.
GREENWOOD, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Rapper Mystikal hires Shreveport attorney in latest rape case

GONZALES, La. - Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Bossier City holds 9/11 remembrance event

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Keep Bossier Beautiful and the City of Bossier City hosted the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday at Liberty Garden at Bossier City Municipal Complex. The community gathered to remember those who lost their life in the attacks on the United States 21 years ago. Those...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Man shot and killed in Shreveport parking garage identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in downtown Shreveport early Tuesday morning was identified. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office, Jermaine Colston, 32, was shot in the head some time before 7:20 a.m. in the parking garage of a hotel in the 100 block of Lake Street.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Pollen Season is back

SHREVEPORT, La. - Not only is Pollen Season back in the ArkLaTex for round 2, it's Ragweed that's filling the air according to Dr. Peter Boggs at the Allergy / Asthma Clinic in Shreveport and Bossier City. This chart from Dr. Boggs shows that Ragweed on average sticks around into...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

