Drew Allar discusses Beaver Stadium debut, impressive start to Penn State career
The announced 107,306 fans at Beaver Stadium on Saturday offered one of its loudest ovations to Drew Allar when the Penn State freshman quarterback jogged onto the field with the offense early in the third quarter against Ohio. But Allar, who was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 quarterback...
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State beat Akron
A couple days after Michigan State opened the 2022 season with a 35-13 win over Western Michigan, Spartans head coach Mel Tucker deemed the performance "unacceptable." And so in their follow-up, all they did was put up 52 points and keep the opposition, Akron, off the scoreboard entirely. It still...
Drew Allar, Nick Singleton shine as Penn State trounces Ohio, 46-10: game balls, turning points
Penn State needed to take care of business Saturday against Ohio. With this game sandwiched between a tough season opener at Purdue and an SEC road trip to Auburn next week, the Nittany Lions needed to make quick work of the Bobcats, get some young players some valuable work and run their record to 2-0. With a 46-10 win in the home opener at Beaver Stadium, Penn State did just that.
Top Takeaways as Nick Singleton, Penn State railroad Ohio
Penn State’s string of 17 straight games WITHOUT a player rushing for 100 yards or more ended in resounding fashion Saturday. The Nittany Lions blew past Ohio at Beaver Stadium by a not-as-close-as-it-looked margin of 46-10, a contest that introduced the college football world to the considerable talents of PSU true freshman running back Nick Singleton.
Michigan football: J.J. McCarthy named Wolverines' new starting quarterback
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has named J.J. McCarthy the starting quarterback for Week 3 and beyond, he said early Sunday morning after the Wolverines beat Hawaii. "JJ — I mean, he had a near flawless performance. 11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That's tough...
Shaw: Raising eyebrows and ceilings, J.J. McCarthy emerges as Michigan's QB1
This time of year in college football, fans engage in more talk about floors and ceilings than contractors. Around tailgates, bars and online message boards, players get pigeon-holed as capable of leading a team to a mountaintop, spiraling a season out of control, both results, or neither. That’s especially common at the quarterback position, as teams have proven for years that elite quarterback play can crash the national title picture more than anything else a non-elite team can do, and sub-standard quarterback play can get coaches fired.
Penn State legacy Anthony Sacca, a '25 LB, already highly coveted
Linebacker Anthony Sacca, a Penn State legacy, is making a return to Penn State's campus and eyeing a few other trips.
Michigan football: Cade McNamara gifts offensive linemen custom PING drivers
Cade McNamara may be in a heated quarterback battle with J.J. McCarthy, one that extended into the regular season, but the Michigan quarterback found time to honor the big men up front. McNamara bought a gift for his offensive linemen. Namely, that gift was a customized PING driver for each of the “big uglies” up front. Despite a 51-7 win over Colorado State to open up the season, McNamara struggled a bit throwing the football.
Michigan Football, Basketball hosting five-star top targets
With Michigan Basketball in the latter parts of their offseason and Michigan Football favored by a whopping 52 points, the bigger battles may be on the recruiting trail as both Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard are hosting top targets on campus in five-stars Jadyn Davis (quarterback) and John Bol (center) respectively.
