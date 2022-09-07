Read full article on original website
Bryson Tiller samples Yin Yang Twins on new song “Outside”
Bryson Tiller isn't a prolific star by modern standards, but he's managed to maintain a vast and enthusiastic fanbase thanks to his trap-inspired soul music (a.k.a. "trapsoul.") He released his debut Trapsoul in 2015 and True To Self in 2017, with the Trapsoul deluxe arriving in 2020 with features from The Weeknd and Drake. Most recently he's shared a holiday album called A Different Christmas, and as one does, he's followed it up with an unapologetic sex jam called "Outside."
Watch the tranquil visuals for Shabason & Krgovich’s new song, “In The Middle Of The Day”
The mutable duo of Canadian multi-instrumentalists Joseph Shabason (DIANA, Destroyer, The War On Drugs) and Nicholas Krgovich (P:ano, Gigi, No Kids) have shared a slow-burning new song called “In The Middle Of The Day,” the second single from their sophomore joint LP. At Scaramouche — the follow-up to 2020’s Philadelphia, which also featured fellow musical polymath Chris Harris — is due out October 7 on the Toronto label Idée Fixe. Its lead single, “I Am So Happy With My Little Dog,” arrived last month.
Watch JID’s Tiny Desk Concert
Before launching into “Kody Blu 31,” a soulful and serious mid-album cut from his new record, at the NPR Tiny Desk office studio, JID “cut the Usher tension” in the room with a casual “watch this.” The moment was exemplary of his whole 22-minute set: The 31-year-old Atlanta rapper paced his seven songs — pulled from all corners of his five-year solo career — perfectly, offsetting the session’s darker moments with a light touch.
Song You Need: Kelz doesn’t let his guard down on “Why”
“If I didn’t have to show my face to anybody, I never would. I would just let it talk through the music,” Kelz tells me. The East New York artist, who maintains that he’s 300 years old, prefers to keep things mysterious. To him, a major part of that is releasing music at his own pace and allowing it to naturally find people. Earlier this year Kelz released “Sinner,” an airy, from-the-heart account of growing up in a rough environment, that’s slowly captured an audience and appeared on OVO Sound Radio. In just over two minutes, he builds out a chilling world with his lyrics that flash from scene to scene. It’s like flipping through a photobook. Kelz’s restrained vocals call to mind singers like The Weeknd, who he says inspired some of his cadences and phrasing, and Brent Faiyaz whose delicate voices can feel as if they’re liable to drift away with the breeze. Premiering on The FADER today is Kelz’s follow-up single, “Why,” and its music video which was shot and directed by Zion Lewis and Crea.
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
Nicki Minaj drops “Super Freaky Girl” Queen mix with JT, Katie Got Bandz, and more
Nicki Minaj has shared an all-female remix of her latest single “Super Freaky Girl." The remix, dubbed "Queen Mix" has been teased by Minaj all week with her co-stars kept a secret. The track finally arrived overnight with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch all contributing. Minaj references the spread of talent in the intro when she says: ""Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the fuck up!"." Check it out below.
Brent Faiyaz shares “LOOSE CHANGE” video
A few months after dropping his highly anticipated album Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz is revisiting the album with a new visual for the song "LOOSE CHANGE." Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the clip is a stylish black-and-white visual taking place at the ballet with lots of flash matching cuts and a guest appearance from Olympic gymnast Nastasya Generalova. Check it out below.
WILLOW shares new song “curious/furious”
Willow Smith is not one to rest on her laurels — or those of her parents. At 21, she’s two weeks out from the release of COPINGMECHANISM, her fifth studio album as WILLOW, and she’s now shared the project’s third single. “curious/furious” follows July’s “maybe it’s my fault” and last month’s “hover like a GODDESS” on the record’s release cycle and reemphasizes the affinity for pop-punk/R&B hybridization she’s shown in recent years.
Song You Need: EST Gee and Future take care of business
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. EST Gee and Future have made an anthem for hustlers and self-starters the world across. On their new joint single, they put a new spin on an age-old adage: “If you want something done, do it yourself.” The quote — according to a Forbes article about (ironically) the power of delegation — has been attributed to Napoléon Bonaparte, playwright Charles-Guillaume Étienne, and Zorg, the villainous megalomaniac portrayed by Gary Oldman in the 1997 sci-fi cult classic The Fifth Element. And today, with the release of “Shoot It Myself,” the Louisville up-and-comer and the Atlanta veteran join the ranks of these brilliant, complicated men.
Blood Orange returns with “Jesus Freak Lighter”
Dev Hynes has announced his first Blood Orange project in over three years. Four Songs, an EP consisting of... four songs, will be released on September 16. You can hear "Jesus Freak Lighter" from the EP now. Scroll down to check it out. Four Songs will feature contributions from Ian...
Kanye West ends his many grudges as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II
The death of Queen Elizabeth has already brought with it a great deal of change, from the postponement of awards ceremonies and sporting events, to the imminent coronation of a new King. Kanye West is also using the momentous event to bring about some difference in the world, announcing on Friday that he is ending all of his beefs as a mark of respect to the late Queen. Ye posted the news on Instagram, writing: "Life is precious. Releasing All Grudges Today. Leaning into the light." The message was joined in a slide show by two images of the late Elizabeth.
Song You Need: Damedot won’t stop whispering on “Baguettes”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. When asked to describe what Detroit’s music sounded like in an interview, Damedot couldn’t put a finger on it. He called it “the soundtrack to the Detroit life.” “We don’t make a mood, we don’t make you feel like something. We tell you exactly what it is,” he said. “I’m not tryna be poetic about it.” He’s a veteran of Detroit’s rap ecosystem, having been an original member of Team East Side, and today he’s still a prominent player in the city’s ever-growing scene. Listening to his music, you’ll hear an unpredictable blend of mafioso raps, free game, throwback samples, and flexes absurd enough to make you pause the track to make sure you caught what he said, like “All these diamonds covering my body like some lotion.” There’s a Damedot song for every mood imaginable.
GloRilla enlists Latto and JT for “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” remix
GloRilla is revisiting her breakout hit "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" today with a new remix featuring Latto and JT of City Girls. If you're unfamiliar with the original, GloRilla and producer Hitkidd dropped it in May; the unapologetically ratchet and fiercely independent song landed GloRilla a record deal with Yo Gotti's CMG imprint.
