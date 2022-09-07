Read full article on original website
Brent Faiyaz shares “LOOSE CHANGE” video
A few months after dropping his highly anticipated album Wasteland, Brent Faiyaz is revisiting the album with a new visual for the song "LOOSE CHANGE." Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the clip is a stylish black-and-white visual taking place at the ballet with lots of flash matching cuts and a guest appearance from Olympic gymnast Nastasya Generalova. Check it out below.
Prodigy’s estate shares DJ Premier-produced single “Walk Out”
Five years after his untimely passing at age 42, Prodigy‘s voice still echoes loud. As a solo artist and as half of the iconic Queens rap duo Mobb Deep opposite Havoc, his contributions to the hip-hop canon are hard to overhype. Today, his estate has shared an unreleased track of his, produced by the legendary DJ Premier. Following “You Will See” feat. Berto Rich, “Walk Out” is the second single from Prodigy’s first posthumous LP, The Hegelian Dialectic 2: The Book of Heroine. Billed as a follow-up to his final album, Hegelian Dialectic (The Book of Revelation) and the second installment of the developing Hegelian Dialectic trilogy, it’s scheduled to arrive September 30 via Infamous Records.
WILLOW shares new song “curious/furious”
Willow Smith is not one to rest on her laurels — or those of her parents. At 21, she’s two weeks out from the release of COPINGMECHANISM, her fifth studio album as WILLOW, and she’s now shared the project’s third single. “curious/furious” follows July’s “maybe it’s my fault” and last month’s “hover like a GODDESS” on the record’s release cycle and reemphasizes the affinity for pop-punk/R&B hybridization she’s shown in recent years.
G Herbo shares “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, announces new album
Chicago rapper G Herbo has announced his new album Survivor's Remorse with its lead single "Me, Myself & I" featuring New York's A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. The new track continues on the path Herbo laid with his 2020 project PTSD, an album about wounds both physical and unseen, and how easy it is to get sidetracked on the road to healing.
Nicki Minaj drops “Super Freaky Girl” Queen mix with JT, Katie Got Bandz, and more
Nicki Minaj has shared an all-female remix of her latest single “Super Freaky Girl." The remix, dubbed "Queen Mix" has been teased by Minaj all week with her co-stars kept a secret. The track finally arrived overnight with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch all contributing. Minaj references the spread of talent in the intro when she says: ""Miami, Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, New York … stand the fuck up!"." Check it out below.
Bryson Tiller samples Yin Yang Twins on new song “Outside”
Bryson Tiller isn't a prolific star by modern standards, but he's managed to maintain a vast and enthusiastic fanbase thanks to his trap-inspired soul music (a.k.a. "trapsoul.") He released his debut Trapsoul in 2015 and True To Self in 2017, with the Trapsoul deluxe arriving in 2020 with features from The Weeknd and Drake. Most recently he's shared a holiday album called A Different Christmas, and as one does, he's followed it up with an unapologetic sex jam called "Outside."
Watch the tranquil visuals for Shabason & Krgovich’s new song, “In The Middle Of The Day”
The mutable duo of Canadian multi-instrumentalists Joseph Shabason (DIANA, Destroyer, The War On Drugs) and Nicholas Krgovich (P:ano, Gigi, No Kids) have shared a slow-burning new song called “In The Middle Of The Day,” the second single from their sophomore joint LP. At Scaramouche — the follow-up to 2020’s Philadelphia, which also featured fellow musical polymath Chris Harris — is due out October 7 on the Toronto label Idée Fixe. Its lead single, “I Am So Happy With My Little Dog,” arrived last month.
Song You Need: Kelz doesn’t let his guard down on “Why”
“If I didn’t have to show my face to anybody, I never would. I would just let it talk through the music,” Kelz tells me. The East New York artist, who maintains that he’s 300 years old, prefers to keep things mysterious. To him, a major part of that is releasing music at his own pace and allowing it to naturally find people. Earlier this year Kelz released “Sinner,” an airy, from-the-heart account of growing up in a rough environment, that’s slowly captured an audience and appeared on OVO Sound Radio. In just over two minutes, he builds out a chilling world with his lyrics that flash from scene to scene. It’s like flipping through a photobook. Kelz’s restrained vocals call to mind singers like The Weeknd, who he says inspired some of his cadences and phrasing, and Brent Faiyaz whose delicate voices can feel as if they’re liable to drift away with the breeze. Premiering on The FADER today is Kelz’s follow-up single, “Why,” and its music video which was shot and directed by Zion Lewis and Crea.
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
Blood Orange returns with “Jesus Freak Lighter”
Dev Hynes has announced his first Blood Orange project in over three years. Four Songs, an EP consisting of... four songs, will be released on September 16. You can hear "Jesus Freak Lighter" from the EP now. Scroll down to check it out. Four Songs will feature contributions from Ian...
Saucy Santana shares new song “I’m Too Much”
Saucy Santana is seeking to keep the viral momentum alive with a new solo single called "I'm Too Much." The Florida rapper debuted the song during an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. It arrives via RCA, and you can hear it below. The phrase "I'm Too Much"...
