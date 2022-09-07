ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Iowa AP High School Football Poll, Week 2

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF8sE_0hlmjyVQ00

Class 5A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Ankeny
  3. Pleasant Valley
  4. Cedar Falls
  5. West Des Moines Dowling
  6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Ames
  9. Johnston
  10. Urbandale

Class 4A

  1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  3. Waverly-Shell Rock
  4. Indianola
  5. Eldridge North Scott
  6. Iowa City Liberty
  7. Bondurant Farrar
  8. Norwalk
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Carlisle
    Le Mars (tie)

Class 3A

  1. Adel ADM
  2. Humboldt
  3. Harlan
  4. Alleman North Polk
  5. Mount Vernon
  6. Van Horne Benton
  7. Solon
  8. MOC-Floyd Valley
  9. Davenport Assumption
  10. Algona

Class 2A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. O-A BCIG
  3. Central Lyon-GLR
  4. State Center West Marshall
  5. Spirit Lake
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. West Union North Fayette
  8. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
  9. New Hampton
  10. Centerville

Class 1A

  1. Hawarden West Sioux
  2. Van Meter
  3. Pella Christian
  4. Dyersville Beckman
  5. West Branch
  6. Dike-New Hartford
  7. Hull Western Christian
  8. Underwood
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Denver

Class A

  1. Britt West Hancock
    (tie) Grundy Center
  2. Moville Woodbury Central
  3. Lynnville-Sully
  4. Mount Ayr
  5. Alburnett
  6. Troy Mills North Linn
  7. St. Ansgar
  8. Hartley HMS
  9. Ackley AGWSR
    (tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

8-man

  1. Remsen Saint Mary’s
  2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
  3. Wayland WACO
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Anita CAM
  6. Easton Valley
  7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  8. Lenox
  9. Brooklyn BGM
    (tie) Maynard West Central
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

1 person killed after stepping into traffic on I-80

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a person was killed after stepping out of a vehicle and into the path of an oncoming semi on Interstate 80 in Scott County on Tuesday night. The crash happened near the 291 mile marker on I-80 around 9:00 p.m. According to an online crash report, […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines woman identified as 13th homicide victim of 2022

DES MOINES, IOWA — The woman who was shot and killed on Monday in Des Moines has been identified as 23-year-old Aleah Rose Johnson of Windsor Heights. Police say Johnson was riding in a car with 22-year-old Malik Henderson when he fired a gun and struck her. Johnson was dropped off at Methodist Hospital around […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Two arrests made in overnight Des Moines homicide

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made two arrests in an overnight shooting that left a woman dead. The woman was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by a private vehicle at 11:29 pm on Monday, police say. She died at the hospital from those injuries. Her name has not been released at this […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansgar
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's loss to Iowa State

The Iowa Hawkeyes fall to the Cyclones for the first time in seven contests. It was another poor offensive showing for Kirk Ferentz's squad and it's back to the drawing board to see what they can muster up to help spark it. Following the game, Ferentz met with the media to discuss the offense, quarterback play and more. Here's everything he had to say.
The Spun

Look: This Horrendous Spencer Petras Stat Is Going Viral

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has officially hit rock bottom. During this Saturday's game between Iowa and Iowa State, FOX unveiled a brutal graphic illustrating Petras' struggles. Believe it or not, Petras has just one touchdown and nine interceptions over the past 9.5 games. That doesn't seem possible, albeit this stat...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#West Branch#Brooklyn#Troy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Iowa Ap#Gowrie New Hampton#Remsen Saint Mary#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

44 train cars derail in Franklin County

HAMPTON, IOWA — A road remains closed north of the town of Hampton after dozens of Union Pacific train cars derailed on Labor Day, spilling asphalt into a creek. The derailment was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Monday on a bridge a few miles north of town. Union Pacific says the train was carrying “mixed […]
HAMPTON, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man and wife charged after disposing of body in 2021 homicide

CLINTON, Iowa — Court documents are revealing more details about an 18-month-long homicide investigation that resulted in the arrest of two people Wednesday in eastern Iowa. Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, and Jessica Vaughn, 35, are charged in connection with the death of Chicago resident Khalil Pugh on February 23, 2021. Lewis Vaughn is charged with […]
CLINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

RVTV fun in Monroe

MONROE, IOWA — Ed, Keith, John and Mark rolled into Monroe on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds. They stuck around through the night, too. Here’s more of the fun from Monroe.
MONROE, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy