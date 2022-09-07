ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS to close store at Country Fair Shopping Center in west Champaign

By DEBRA PRESSEY dpressey@news-gazette.com
 3 days ago
The CVS store at Champaign's Country Fair Shopping Center will close Oct. 3.

CHAMPAIGN — The CVS store at Country Fair Shopping Center will close Oct. 3, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close our store at 243 S. Mattis Ave. in Champaign on Oct. 3,” said Amy Thibault in an emailed response from the company.

Prescriptions at that location will be transferred to the CVS pharmacy at 107 W. Green St. near the intersection with Neil Street, about 2 miles away, she said.

All employees at the Country Fair location are being offered comparable jobs within the company, Thibault said.

The closing will leave seven remaining CVS pharmacy locations in Champaign-Urbana, including those in Target and Schnucks stores, she said.

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in communities is an important factor we consider when making store-closure decisions,” Thibault said. “Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community, including COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.”

HealthChoice Illinois members enrolled in the Aetna Better Health plan will be able to choose to fill their prescriptions at any nearby in-network pharmacy, according to Thibault. Their prescriptions are being transferred to the Green Street store until those members make a selection, she said.

Thibault said CVS also offers prescription home delivery to eligible patients through the CVS website and CVS pharmacy app.

